Will live stream Assembly sessions from Fort St George, says CM Stalin

CM Stalin said that live streaming of Assembly proceedings will begin when sessions commence at Fort St George.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the proceedings of the state legislative Assembly will be live streamed once the sessions begin at the Fort St George campus. The chief minister made the announcement in the Assembly session in Chennai on Thursday, September 9.

Live streaming Assembly sessions was one of the poll promises made by the DMK before the 2021 state Assembly elections. Despite being a long standing demand from the public, Tamil Nadu is the only state in the south which still does not live-cast its Assembly proceedings. The move will improve transparency by allowing the public to see what is happening inside the Assembly.

Despite the poll promise, the DMK is yet to begin live telecasting Assembly sessions four months after coming into power.

It was Congress MLA Peter Alphonse who first raised the demand for Assembly proceedings to be live telecasted. He tells TNM that the idea behind this demand is that democracy depends on transparency and that the legislative Assembly is the basis through which power flows and therefore should be made transparent to the public. The Congress leader also believes that a telecast would improve the quality of debate, the participation of members and therefore increase the productivity of the Assembly.

The present Tamil Nadu government has so far only telecasted the Governorâ€™s speech and the state Finance Ministerâ€™s budget speech. However, the regular sessions are not live telecasted, and the narrative is tightly controlled by the government. News media houses are given edited clips from the Assembly. Even if visuals of a controversy are demanded, the ruling party either DMK or AIADMK would only offer visuals that they think are okay to be broadcast.

It was also lack of political will on the part of both political parties that led to the Assembly sessions not being live streamed to the public.