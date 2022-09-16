‘Will lead party at appropriate time’: Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Sasikala also said that she and O Panneerselvam were together and that she would soon visit the party headquarters in Chennai.

Ousted interim general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), VK Sasikala said that she was on a comeback path and will lead the party at an appropriate time. She also said that she and O Panneerselvam were together and that she would soon visit the party headquarters in Chennai.

Sasikala, in a statement on Friday, September 16, said that the AIADMK would win all the Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general elections. The estranged leader said that the majority of the party cadres are with her and O Panneerselvam (OPS), and that she would soon be at the helm of affairs in the party.

The former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa said that Chief Minister MK Stalin does not have any time for governance and was busy in photo shoots. She also said that the party cadres are in favour of a change in the AIADMK and said that several leaders and cadres have approached her.

Earlier in July, she was touring across the state to garner support for her re-entry into politics, when she said that the post of interim General Secretary created for Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is invalid and that she should be made the leader of the party.

She also said that the AIADMK cadres must give a fitting response to EPS for having assumed the office of the interim General Secretary by violating party rules, and added that EPS did not have any authority to expel OPS when his own post was invalid.

Meanwhile, the Justice Arumugasamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, has recommended action against Sasikala among others. Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, and the Arumugasamy Commission of Inquiry was constituted by the previous AIADMK government to probe into her death.