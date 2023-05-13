‘Will introspect on setback’: Yediyurappa on BJP’s defeat in Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa requested the party workers to not panic and said the BJP would cooperate for the development of Karnataka.

news Karnataka Electioins 2023

Amidst the resounding loss for the BJP in Karnataka, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa accepted the party’s defeat and said the BJP would cooperate for the development of the state. “Although under the popular PM Modi, BJP gave a pro-development administration in the state, we have lost the elections. We will introspect on this setback and cooperate for the development of the state,” Yediyurappa said.

The veteran BJP leader, who was removed from the Chief Minister’s post in 2021, said that defeat is not new for BJP. He recalled a time when the party had won only two seats in Karnataka but grew to form a government of its own over the course of time. “Party workers need not panic because of these results,” he said. Even as vote counting continues, the BJP has conceded defeat to the Congress with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying, “We have been unable to reach the mark despite a lot of efforts by everybody… We'll organise the party and come back stronger,” Bommai said.

The BJP has been routed in Karnataka as the party witnessed a major setback in key strongholds. As of 2.15pm, the Congress had won 14 seats and was leading in 119 constituencies taking the tally to 136. The BJP won 8 seats and is leading in 57 segments, totalling 65 seats. The JD(S) too suffered a massive loss with the party winning one seat and leading in 19 segments.

Read: ‘BJP unable to make a mark’: Karnataka CM Bommai concedes defeat