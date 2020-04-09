‘Will govt provide support?’: Private labs after SC orders free COVID-19 testing

Private lab managements say that the government must provide support in the form of equipment supply, reimbursements and price fixing.

With the Supreme Court directing private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests free of cost, private labs have expressed concerns over whether the government will provide any support or reimbursements, and how private labs will bear the costs otherwise.

While the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier issued an advisory fixing a cap of Rs 4,500 on charges for screening and confirming COVID-19, the SC on Wednesday issued directions to the Centre to allow free testing in all labs, while hearing a PIL in this regard.

Seeking a response from the Centre in two weeks, the court said that the question of whether these private labs will be entitled to any reimbursement of expenses incurred shall be considered later.

However, many doctors and labs hope to get more clarity as well as government support as far as procurement of kits is concerned.

While supporting the SC verdict, and calling COVID-19 testing a “social responsibility and not a revenue generating activity,” Aishwarya Vasudevan, the Chief Operating Officer at Neuberg Diagnostics, said that private labs need to be supported by the government, especially since the routine business for these labs have also gone down by 70 to 80 per cent due to the pandemic.

Aishwarya Vasudevan suggested that private labs must be reimbursed around Rs 2000-2500 for each test, either through the government or through CSR funds from corporates. “Alternatively, ICMR or state governments should provide testing kits, sample collection materials, and PPE (personal protective equipment) for private labs to do free testing,” she said in a statement.

The statement also suggested that the maximum retail price for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) kits, RNA extraction kits, the VTM (viral transport medium) sample tubes used, and other equipment needed for testing should be fixed by the government.

According to the statement, Neuberg has already been performing COVID-19 tests for free for all in Bengaluru, and for individuals with low income in Chennai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Dr A Velumani, Chairman of Thyrocare, which has diagnostic labs across India, also took to Twitter to express similar views on how the government can support private labs.

“Unfortunately even SC judges think, COVID testing is like blood sugar testing. Last 10 days, rich used and paid. Testing galloped. Now that is also blocked. This judgement in this hour, without adequate clarity, is a set back for #COVIDFight.. (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to TNM, he stated that if all consumables are given free, private labs can do tests for free, as much as they can.

While Thyrocare is waiting for the Centre’s guidelines before providing free testing, Neuberg has made testing free in multiple labs in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.

While issuing the order on Wednesday, the Supreme Court noted that private hospitals and labs have an important role to play, by extending their philanthropic services to contain the pandemic. The court also observed that the present cap of charges, at Rs 4,500, is not affordable for most people in India, and they cannot be deprived of testing facilities.