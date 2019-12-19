Will file similar false cases against police when we come to power: TDP’s JC Diwakar

TDP leader and former Minister JC Diwakar Reddy made yet another controversial remark against police while addressing a party meeting in Anantapur on Wednesday.

Alleging harassment by the police, addressing the party workers in the presence of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said that once they would return to power, they would appoint police officers who would “lick their boots” and file false cases against the present police officers excluding the Superintendent of Police of Anantapur, Sathya Yesu Babu.

Reddy said, “All the police officers, barring the SP, are bowing and willing to do anything!” Threatening the Anantapur police he said, “You won’t retire in five years, your service will be more than 20 years. Whether you will work at Anantapur, Prakasam or Srikakulam. We will remember your name. I will bring police who would lick our boots. After bringing them, we will file the same false cases against you.”

Reddy alleged that the Anantapur police recently framed a retired sub inspector for smuggling ganja, and said that they would do the same once the TDP returns to power.

The former Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to imprison Naidu at any cost. “Jagan is not your brother or son. Earlier too, I warned you about him. He doesn’t even have 10% of good qualities like his father Rajasekhar Reddy.” The agitated leader requested Naidu not to preach them about Gandhigiri and peace as they are at the receiving end.

It must be recalled that Diwakar Reddy had earlier made similar demeaning comments against the police in 2018. Reacting to those harsh comments, then Kadiri Circle Inspector, Gorantla Madhav had warned of “slitting the tongues of politicians” (directed at Reddy). The feud then lasted for a few months, before Madhav resigned from service. He then contested in the Parliamentary elections representing the YSRCP and was elected as Member of Parliament from Hindupur.