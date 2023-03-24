‘Will fight legally’: Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal on Rahul’s disqualification

Members of the Congress have been calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee after a Surat court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against PM Modi.

news News

The Congress is ready to fight Rahul Gandhi’s suspension as a Parliamentarian, party leaders said on Friday, March 24. Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, “We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti,” Jairam Ramesh said. Several top Congress leaders have been calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the court’s order.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that when Rahul Gandhi raised questions about Adani and PM Modi, a conspiracy was initiated to silence him. “It is a clear case of anti-democratic dictatorship attitude of BJP government,” he said.

We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/d8GmZjUqd5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

Based on a complaint filed by Gujarat BJP legislator Purnesh Modi, a court in Surat convicted Rahul under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with defamation. The maximum sentence is two years’ imprisonment under these sections. However, Rahul was granted bail and the court suspended his sentence for 30 days, allowing him to appeal in a higher court.

A day after he was convicted, the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification that disqualifies Rahul as a Member of Parliament. However, experts said that Rahul will not be immediately disqualified as an MP for up to 30 days as his sentence has been suspended to allow him to file an appeal in a higher court, based on two things: The Representation of the People Act of 1951 and a 2013 judgement by the Supreme Court titled Lily Thomas Vs Union of India and Others.

Read: Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Parliament after conviction in defamation case