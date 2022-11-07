Will ensure continuity in reforms ushered by Chief Justice Lalit: Justice Chandrachud

Justice Chandrachud added that one was always struck by Chief Justice Lalit's sobriety and his balance, his nuanced understanding of not only the law but also of Indian social life.

news Law

Justice DY Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, on Monday, November 7 said there will be a continuity in the reforms ushered in by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, during his 74-day tenure. Chief Justice Lalit will demit office on Tuesday.

Justice Chandrachud said: "Your tenure as Chief Justice saw a large number of judicial reforms... and I would like to assure you that there would be a sense of continuity in the reforms which you have adopted in this court. I have known the Chief Justice for long years, though I opposed him on only one matter. I have known him very personally before that."

He added that one was always struck by Chief Justice Lalit's sobriety and his balance, his nuanced understanding of not only the law but also of Indian social life.

"I believe that added to the stability of the court. His presence has been a great source of stability," said Justice Chandrachud, who was on a ceremonial bench headed by Chief Justice Lalit and also comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi. Justice Chandrachud will take oath as the next Chief Justice of India on November 9.

Chief Justice Lalit said he has spent something like 37 years of his life in the apex court and recalled mentioning his first matter before then Chief Justice of India Y V Chandrachud, father of Justice Chandrachud. "My journey began from this court and it ends in this court," he said.

He added that he had seen two Constitution benches working together, "but here I saw three of such benches functioning".

Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh said the Chief Justice loves to travel and also likes cricket and he hopes India wins the semi-finals and reaches the final of the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Chief Justice Lalit's successful tenure as a lawyer and an equally successful tenure as a judge will be remembered for long.