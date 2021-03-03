'Will conduct inquiry’: K’taka BJP on Ramesh Jarkiholi sexual harassment case

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were among the leaders who reacted.

news Controversy

Police will conduct an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi based on the complaint, Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai said on Wednesday, even as opposition Congress demanded for his immediate resignation and registration of the first information report (FIR).

Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Whatever complaint is there, based on the complaint we are doing the inquiry, as per law we are doing it." Responding to a question on the Opposition demanding Jarkiholi's resignation, he said, "Our party will take a decision."

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said it was not right to comment on the issue without knowing facts, and it may be an allegation out of malice. "There is no clarity... Complaint has been lodged, let the truth come out. Without knowing the truth, it was not right to comment or pass judgements, it was not clear whether the allegations were made out of any malice, so no question of giving importance to it now," he told reporters.

Reacting to reports before leaving for New Delhi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that he would speak about this issue with the BJP's high command in detail in New Delhi on Wednesday. "This matter needs to be investigated thoroughly from all angles," he said.

He added that BJP is known for its discipline and culture. "This episode is an eye opener for all those who are in public life. They should remain clean always or otherwise," he said.

Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist had on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi alleging that the minister sexually harassed a job aspirant, and threatened her and her family with dire consequences.

Purported video clips showing Ramesh Jarkiholi with an unidentified woman, were aired by Kannada news channels.

Demanding Jarkiholi's immediate resignation and registration of FIR, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, "If that party (BJP) has shame and if they respect human values immediately they have to take his resignation."

"This is national news; if the government has shame, it has to take his resignation immediately, and immediately FIR has to be registered," he told reporters.

Reacting to the allegations, Ramesh had told some news channels that he was shocked and the videos were 100% fake, as he also sought an investigation. Police have assured necessary action after obtaining more details and said they will also question the woman.