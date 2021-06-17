Will come back strongly, says Kerala’s new Congress chief K Sudhakaran

Taking over as the new President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday, K Sudhakaran expressed confidence that the party will bounce back in the state.

news Politics

In a strong opening address soon after taking over as the new President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday, K Sudhakaran expressed confidence that the party has lost nothing in the state. “I seek the help of each and every Congress worker in the state, please give me your hand and I assure you, we will bounce back. At the moment please do not expect to become an office bearer of the party, instead let us all work at the grassroots to build our party. I also assure each one of you that through my acts or doings I will not create any damage to our party,” Sudhakaran said.

Incidentally, when the party high command announced K Sudhakaran’s name as the KPCC President, it came as a shocker because all along in Kerala, the president of the party and other top posts have always been divided between the major factions. This time the high command ignored the faction leaders – Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Coming down heavily on the recent statement of the CPI(M) which hinted that he is an extension of the BJP and RSS, Sudhakaran breathed fire at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Everyone knows that it’s Vijayan who has taken the help of the BJP and RSS when he contested. It’s only the Congress and no other party that has fought the BJP and RSS,” Sudhakaran alleged.

Outgoing president Mullapally Ramachandran said that everyone knew that the second Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power because of a secret understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vijayan. “Even though we lost the Assembly polls, the difference in the vote percentage between the Congress and CPI(M) was only around 0.5% and so we have no reason to be disappointed. We can and we will come back strongly and for that we all should work together as one,” he said.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan reminded the cadre that the Congress party has a different style of functioning; it’s not a party where one person decides everything and the rest clap their hands and follow it.

“Ours is a party where everyone can discuss and debate, and we have an array of senior leaders who will be there to take us forward with our new president, Sudhakaran. In the past also, our party here suffered an even worse electoral reversal (1969). So we can all work together and come back,” Satheesan said.

