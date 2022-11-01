‘Will celebrate 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava in most meaningful way’: CM Bommai

CM Bommai said the state formation day must be celebrated across Karnataka in schools, institutions, associations and government offices, and people should hoist the Kannada flag.

The state government will celebrate the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1 in the most meaningful way, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, CM Bommai said the state formation day must be celebrated across Karnataka in schools, institutions, associations and government offices, and people should hoist the Kannada flag.

The Chief Minister said the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award will be presented posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday at 4 pm. "The fans of Appu (as Puneeth was fondly called) and the Kannadigas must witness the presentation of this award. On the same day, Kannada Rajyotsava award will be conferred on 67 personalities from various fields in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields, at Ravindra Kalakshethra," he said.

Regarding the Global Investors' Meet, which will be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4, CM Bommai said the heads of national and international companies are expected to participate. He said around Rs 5 lakh crore worth of investments will come to Karnataka. "Many business tycoons have expressed their interest to invest in the state. The letters of assurance will be distributed tomorrow. For the next three days, there would be discussions on developments and challenges in the fields of renewable energy, semiconductor, aerospace and defence sectors, and progress in other fields," he told reporters.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Karnataka on November 11, CM Bommai said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, flag off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat high-speed train at Bengaluru Railway Station and unveil the 108-feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda near the city airport.

This statue has been named as 'Statue of Prosperity' and lakhs of people are expected to participate in this function. The Prime Minister will address a public meeting after unveiling the statue, he added.