On Wednesday, a rock python was rescued from a farm in Kothakota mandal of Wanaparthy district in Telangana. The rescue operation was carried out by Cheerla Krishna Sagar, a police home guard. He is also the founder of the Sagar Snake Society. The python, which was about 13 feet tall, is being taken to the Nallamala forests, where it will be released.

According to Krishna Sagar, the python was resting in a field after eating a stray dog behind a roadside hotel. A farmer informed the local authorities about the snake, which he found as he was ploughing his field.

Speaking to TNM, Krishna Sagar said, "On receiving information me and our volunteers went there. It was resting, and it took a while to catch it." He added, "We had to struggle a lot before catching it; given that it is 15 years old and 13 feet long, it took four people to carry the rescue operation."

Local forest and revenue officials were present at the scene when the snake was rescued. Krishna Sagar said that it will be released in the Nallamala forests. According to him, around five pythons were caught in Srirngapur and Manajipet over a one-month period, owing to heavy rains and overflowing water bodies. He added that, since the region is close to streams and canals of the Krishna river, the overflowing water bodies see many different species of wildlife.

Krishna Sagar is a home guard in the Telangana Police Department working in Wanaparthy district. He has rescued nearly 2000 venomous and nonvenomous snakes from different place before anyone harmed them. Krishna Sagar and his team also caught a crocodile weighing 180 kg in July at Srirangapuram Cheruvu, which they later released in the Krishna river. He has been running Sagar Snake Society to rescue snakes and other wild species in the district for the last few years. Sagar Snake Society volunteers are seeking financial aid for the team to buy safety gear and materials to help them catch animals.