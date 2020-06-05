Wildcraft India forays into personal protective gear category, to hire 1 lakh employees

Wildcraft has said that it will hire over 100,000 people across 11 cities and 4 Indian states across 65 manufacturing units.

Atom Retail

Outdoor and tactical gear maker Wildcraft has forayed into the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wildcraft has developed a re-usable PPE coverall (Hz Series of Hazmats) to assist the Ministry of Textiles to overcome its urgent requirements and address the needs of Indian medics. Wildcraft India has also launched the Supermask, with a proprietary filtration system for three types of particles. “Each layer of the Supermask is engineered to filter out the coarser dust particles, bacteria and pathogens. It also offers effective splash resistance to prevent droplet penetration and moisture management with the super soft fabric,” it said in a statement.

Wildcraft Supermask has been approved by government accredited agencies as per the parameters specified by BIS and is priced at Rs 150 per piece.

The company’s masks and PPG suits are available across all leading general and modern trade outlets, leading e-commerce websites and Wildcraft showrooms.

In addition, Wildcraft said in a statement that it launched a functionally engineered, head to toe product line which included the tactical gear category. Under the tactical gear category, Wildcraft has developed an innovative 90-liter technical rucksack, that has been designed, developed and approved as the gear of choice recently for Indian Defense establishment.

“To ensure Supermask is easily accessible to every citizen, we have also ramped up our distribution & are available across 1000+ cities in addition to 1,00,000+ retail points-of-sales across India. Additionally, we have also partnered with multiple platforms to augment our ability to create ACCESS & AWARENESS in these unprecedented times. We genuinely believe that each one of us has it in us to step-up with a fresh purpose & with a renewed zeal for life. ‘Hain Taiyaar Hum’ campaign is our clarion call to our nation to step-out with confidence & help them equip themselves to follow their passion,” Gaurav Dublish, Co-Founder said in a statement.