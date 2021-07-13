Wild elephant dies of anthrax in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore Forest Department is on alert after a wild elephant died of anthrax in the Anaikatti forest in Tamil Nadu. Officials retrieved the carcass of the elephant in the forest in the Coimbatore forest range on Monday. The dead animal was found to have been bleeding from its mouth and anus, leading to suspicions of anthrax. The blood samples from the dead elephant were sent to the Animal Disease Intelligence Unit (ADIU) for testing. The sample tested positive for Bacillus Anthracis, the bacteria that causes anthrax.

The elephantâ€™s autopsy will be conducted by officials from Anaikatti and Veerapandi, according to reports. The deceased elephant was a female aged about 13-15 years. She had likely separated from her herd, which was spotted by officials near the Sembukkarai Forest area a few days ago, after falling sick. With the lab test confirming anthrax, the Tamil Nadu forest department will now be taking measures to control the spread of the infection.

Speaking to The Hindu, A Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer, said that the carcass would be disposed of on Tuesday, either by cremation or deep burial to prevent the spread of infection. The Forest Department has also asked its staff to monitor other elephants which were found roaming with the dead elephant.

As Anaikatti is located on the Kerala, Tamil Nadu border, forest officials will also check for anthrax cases among elephants in Kerala in order to detect the source of the infection. Further, the animal husbandry department will vaccinate cattle in and around the villages where the infected elephant was found in order to curb the spread of the infection. Anthrax is a deadly bacterial infection that affects both human beings and animals. The bacteria is also endemic to elephants. Cross infection between species is likely to happen if the elephant and the cattle use the same area for grazing and water body for drinking.