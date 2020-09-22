Wife of Galwan Valley martyr from Tamil Nadu given government posting

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami handed over the appointment letter to Vanathi Devi in a ceremony in Ramanathapuram district.

P Vanathi Devi, the wife of an Indian soldier who was martyred in the India-China face-off in June, has been posted as a Revenue Inspector in the Civil Supply Department. Her posting comes in addition to a solatium of Rs 20 lakh which was handed over to the family.

Havildar Pazhani, who was martyred, hailed from Kadukkaloor village in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram and had served in the Indian army for 22 years. He was killed in a violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. Palani had been a source of motivation for villagers in the area he hailed from and several youth had followed his footsteps and served the armed forces, including his brother who is posted in Rajasthan.

He had last visited his hometown in January and his family had been completely dependent on his income to handle day to day expenses. Pazhani is survived by two children, a 12-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. Vanathi Devi, his wife, who has received the posting, is a degree holder, according to reports and worked as a clerk in a college in Ramanathapuram district.

Havildar Pazhani was laid to rest with military honours and both the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Opposition leaders expressed their gratitude and respect for his service.

In Telangana, the wife of another Galwan Valley martyr, Colonel B Santhosh Babu, was appointed as Deputy Collector in July. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had met Santoshi, the wife of the deceased colonel, and other relatives in Pragathi Bhavan. The family had also been given Rs 5 crore by the Telangana government, of which Rs 1 crore was for the martyr's parents and Rs 4 crore for his wife. A house too was allocated to the family in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.