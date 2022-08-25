PARTNER

Why your Home Loan Application can be Rejected Despite Having a Good Credit Score

Several times, a home loan application is rejected even if an individual possesses a high credit score. So it becomes imperative to know the factors that can lead to the rejection of a home loan application so that you can avoid such situations.

Reasons for Rejection of Home Loan Application

Listed below are some of the reasons why financial institutions can reject a home loan application:

Dispute in credit report

If information such as loan history, personal and employment details, and account details are improper in a credit report, there stands a strong chance of loan rejection. There are several credit bureaus apart from CIBIL, such as Experian that provides an Experian credit score that can be taken into consideration during the home loan approval process.

Unstable employment status

It is mandatory to have a stable employment record in a reputed company for successful approval of a home loan. If an individual is not an employee of a reputed company, then financial institutions will doubt their loan repayment ability, leading to loan application rejection. Self-employed individuals also have to face stringent scrutiny of their loan applications.

Documentation errors

There is a prominent chance of uploading wrong documents while filling out a home loan application. There may be several reasons, such as unclear scanning or a mistake in understanding which documents to upload. This, in turn, leads to the rejection of loan applications. Thus, it is vital to ensure that all the relevant documents are in order before applying.

High debt-to-income ratio

Apart from credit score , if an individual has a high debt-to-income ratio, there stands a high chance of loan rejection. This is mainly because financial institutions consider repayment capacity based on how much an applicant earns every month compared to the unavoidable expenses. Borrowers with high liabilities compared to income wonâ€™t be able to pay their monthly instalments on time and this will pose a problem in the future.

Discrepancy in information provided

If the information provided by the applicant does not match the documents or online records, such applications may be rejected without further processing. It is essential to carefully fill up the application form with correct and true details of the applicant.

Improper tax records

Tax records are thoroughly checked by officials while evaluating a home loan application. If these documents are improper, financial institutions may reject the home loan application. Therefore, it is vital to collect and keep all necessary tax related documents near at hand before applying for a loan.

Guarantor for a defaulter

There can be situations when an individual has agreed to become a guarantor to a friend or family member who could not repay an earlier loan on time. This, too, lowers the chances of loan approval.

Frequent change in job

If individuals keep changing their jobs frequently, financial institutions view them as a person with no stability in decision-making. Thus, they refrain from approving loan applications of such individuals.

Unsettled dues

No financial institution will approve a loan for individuals who have not settled their previous advances. This is because they doubt the potentiality of multiple loan repayment within a particular income limit. Also, unsettled loans depicts the borrower to be irresponsible towards credit repayments.

Loan seekerâ€™s age

The age of a loan seeker is important when processing a loan application. If it is close to retirement age; there is a high chance of rejection of a home loan. This is mainly because of the perception of no or low cash flow after retirement; hence, it will be difficult to pay the EMIs timely.

Not pledging the right property

Individuals must carefully decide the property to pledge during applying for a home loan. At times, if the property pledged is at a posh location, there are chances of approval of a higher home loan amount. The opposite is also quite likely to happen; if the property is old or situated at an odd location, it becomes difficult to get substantial credit against it.

Applying for multiple loans

If an individual is applying for more than one loan simultaneously, there is a chance of loan rejection. Financial institutions view them as unsuitable candidates since they appear to lack stable decision-making power.

While applying for a home loan, individuals must keep the above points in mind apart from a good credit score. This would considerably reduce the chances of loan rejection. Multiple rejections of loan applications further reduce the credibility of the borrower, thereby impacting chances of future loan approvals.

Disclaimer: This article was published in association with Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited and not created by TNM Editorial.