Why You Should Invest in Mahindra Finance Fixed Deposit

With the equity market slowing down, you may be actively looking for options that can provide much needed liquidity and stability. As the repo rate increases, the interest rates for fixed deposits are also steadily rising.

A safe option you can choose to make the most of this is the Mahindra Finance FD. The interest rate of Mahindra Finance FD goes up to 7.50% - 7.75% p.a. With high safety ratings and a range of features, investing in this FD can help you generate high returns over time.

This also allows you to grow your funds without exposing them to external market influences.

To learn more about why you should invest in the Mahindra Finance FD and how it can help you achieve your financial goals, read on.

Enjoy a High Rate of Interest with the Mahindra Finance FD

The interest rate of Mahindra Finance FDs goes up to 7.50% for regular investors. You can choose between a cumulative and a non-cumulative FD based on when you aim to access your payout.

Take a look at the interest rates and the earnings you can access by investing â‚¹5,000 in a cumulative Mahindra Finance FD that allows you to get your payout at maturity.

Period (Months) Interest p.a. Amount Payable ( â‚¹ ) 12 6.75% 5338 24 7.25% 5751 36 7.50% 6211 48 7.50% 6677 60 7.50% 7178

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned interest rates may be subject to change as per the issuer.

Take a look at the interest rates for a non-cumulative Mahindra Finance FD.

Tenor in months Interest p.a. for monthly returns Interest p.a. for quarterly returns Interest p.a. for half- yearly returns Interest p.a. for yearly returns 12 6.30% 6.40% 6.55% 6.75% 24 6.75% 6.85% 7.00% 7.25% 36 7.00% 7.10% 7.25% 7.50% 48 7.00% 7.10% 7.25% 7.50% 60 7.00% 7.10% 7.25% 7.50%

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned interest rates may be subject to change as per the issuer.

Booking the Mahindra Finance FD can be profitable for senior citizens in particular. The company offers an additional interest rate of 0.25% to senior investors.

Choose Your Ideal Tenor with Ease

Offering you the freedom to select a tenor based on when you need liquidity, the Mahindra Finance FD starts off from 12 months and goes up to 60 months. With a longer tenor, you can enjoy a higher payout thanks to compounding interest.

However, you can also book this FD for a special tenor to benefit from higher payouts. The

interest rate of Mahindra Finance increases when you choose a duration of 30 or 42 months going up to 7.75%.

Take a look at the interest rates and earnings when you book a cumulative FD of â‚¹5,000 for special tenors.

Tenor in months Interest p.a. Amount Payable (Rs.) 30 7.50% 5995 42 7.75% 6497

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned interest rates may be subject to change as per the issuer.

Take a look at the interest rates when you book a non-cumulative FD for special tenors.

Tenor in months Interest p.a. for monthly returns Interest p.a. for quarterly returns Interest p.a. for half- yearly returns Interest p.a. for yearly returns 30 7.00% 7.10% 7.25% 7.50% 42 7.25% 7.35% 7.50% 7.75%

Prepare for Uncertain Times with the Mahindra Finance FD

Firstly, the fixed deposit by Mahindra Finance has a rating of AAA/Stable in India. This helps you rest easy, knowing that you will be able to get back your invested corpus and interest earnings on time.

Secondly, you can take an affordable loan against your Mahindra Finance FD during times of need. This is possible even if you make the minimum investment of â‚¹5000 but only after 3 months of booking an FD. This is especially beneficial for situations where you may require urgent liquidity such as for a medical emergency or an important event like a wedding.

Plan Your Future Earnings With Minimal Investment

Benefitting from the interest rate of Mahindra Finance FD doesnâ€™t require you to contribute a large amount. While the minimum investment starts at â‚¹5,000 for a cumulative FD, you will need to invest at least â‚¹25,000 for half-yearly or annual payouts and â‚¹50,000 for monthly and quarterly payouts.

To safeguard your savings from erosion due to inflation, investing now is smart, especially considering the high interest rate of Mahindra Finance FD. Premature withdrawal and auto renewal are some of the added advantages of investing in this fixed deposit scheme.

Simply use the FD calculator before you invest to ascertain your maturity proceeds or earnings at intervals of your choice. To proceed, all you need to do is to fill out the FD application form and submit your address proof, identity proof and KYC documents.

With minimal paperwork, booking an FD with Mahindra Finance is simple and straightforward. Start your Mahindra Finance FD today and leverage the chance to secure your financial freedom.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Mahindra Finance and not created by TNM Editorial.