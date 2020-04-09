Why Xiaomi, Realme want govt to include mobile phones under essential services

According to Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, smartphones today are probably the most essential commodity after food and groceries.

In this critical phase of controlling the spread of the coronavirus in India, mobile phones have an important role to play by helping citizens stay informed, or as a frontier for customer engagement for most businesses and transactions. Considering this scenario, smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and realme have urged the government to classify mobile phones as an essential commodity and allow e-commerce platforms to deliver them to customers, amid the lockdown.

Mobile phones enable rural and semi-rural households to stay connected to the outside world, keep abreast of important government updates and guidelines, obtain essentials online to comply with social distancing, for security purposes, work or study, or entertainment during an extended lockdown. It has become the means of livelihood for some and is helping keep the community together despite social distancing. In the case of emergencies, especially for the elderly, a mobile device is an absolute necessity. For those who get limited access to electricity, a fast-charging mobile phone can be an asset.

Satish Meena, an analyst with Forrester Research says that ideally, the government should include mobile phones in the list of essential commodities. “Mobile phone is the main device which is connecting people right now. If you are sitting at home and want to talk to friends and family, you need these devices. Since the retail shops are not open, and if someone wants to purchase a device, this is a kind of lifeline in some cases. That’s why the companies are working with the government in this regard. A lot of work-related things are also happening on the phone,” he adds.

Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain says that smartphones today are probably the most essential commodity after food and groceries. We can increase social distancing and reduce the number of people venturing out if everybody uses a smartphone, he adds.

Xiaomi further clarified that it isn’t seeking a business opportunity in asking the government to allow smartphone sales but is looking at it as fulfilling the essential needs of consumers. In addition, many of those away from offices at this time are only able to work remotely with the help of digital touchpoints, such as laptops and mobiles. Many can’t afford laptops and are dependent on mobile devices with broadband connectivity. With the closure of schools and colleges at this time, multiple devices are becoming necessary in households as students are now moving towards remote learning.

“We are going through such times that the role of the smartphone has become more important to help us stay connected with our families, friends and work, when everything else seems to come to a halt. The role of the smartphone is being understood and appreciated by everyone - students, entrepreneurs, health workers, and others alike. Concerning such critical times, we have requested the Government of India to allow the online sales of smartphones so that in case people need to purchase or replace their phones for their requirements, they are easily able to do so,” realme said in a statement.

Further, to help customers in this scenario, realme will have its service centres operational with limited staff, maintaining adequate health safety for both customers and staff, and ensure solving the customer’s queries and issues in the least possible time period.

Enabling the supply chain for the manufacturing, distribution and retail of mobile handsets will go a long way to ensure citizens and communities remain connected, engaged and unified in the fight against COVID-19.

While the smartphone companies remain hopeful that mobile phones will be included in the essential services list, realme adds, “We await the Government of India’s decision and will abide by their verdict in the best interests of the people.”