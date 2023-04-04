Why Union govt not taking action in biggest corporate scam: JD(U) chief to Shah

On Sunday, Amit Shah during a rally in Nawada, targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav and blamed them for failing to take care of the people of Bihar.

After a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar's Nawada, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh targeted him again on Tuesday and asked 'why his government was not taking action in the biggest corporate scam'. "@ Amit Shah Ji, You conceited of fighting against corruption but why are you silent about the biggest corporate scam of the country? If you have courage, ask your pet parrots (ED, CBI, Income Tax) to investigate the scam and penalise the culprits," Singh tweeted on Tuesday, April 4.

"I salute to the judiciary system of the country which has taken cognizance of the matter and directed the authorities for the investigation. Your pet parrots do not have time. They are busy targeting your political opponents. They do not dare to go near your close friends," Singh further tweeted. On Sunday, Amit Shah during a rally in Nawada, targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav and blamed them for failing to take care of the people of Bihar. He also took the name of Lalan Singh thrice, and said that when he had talked to the Bihar Governor, "Lalan Singh became angry".

Following the statement of Shah, Lalan Singh targeted him on Monday and said that the BJP was disappointed and throwing a tantrum now.