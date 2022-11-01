Why should you be a politician to be political: Prakash Raj to TNM

Actor Prakash Raj spoke with The News Minute on Mukhbir, his films and contemporary politics.

Flix Interview

Actor Prakash Raj’s upcoming spy thriller is all set to hit the OTT (Over The Top) platform, Zee5 on November 11, 2022 and the first season will be screened in four languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The eight episode series is directed by Shivam Nair and Jayaprad Desai. Ahead of its release, the actor was in Hyderabad promoting Mukhbir. The News Minute caught up with Prakash Raj for an exclusive chat, in which the actor shared his opinions on several issues ranging from movies to contemporary politics.

Explaining about his role in Mukhbir, the actor said, “I play Mr Murthy, director of Intelligence. The story of a man who stays in a country where he mentors spies. It's the story of a spy, where you would not be seen, not be heard and who will never be celebrated, I loved doing this role of Murthy, who is an uncanny man, who believes his instincts, his integrity, his love for country, his commitment, his anguish and his dilemma, It was a very beautiful role.”

The script of the web series is inspired from Maloy Dhar’s novel, Mission to Pakistan: an Intelligent Agent in Pakistan. Prakash Raj, who has also read the novel says that there was a lot of research that went into the web series. He further revealed that it was also supposed to be made into a film and turned into a web series.



Meanwhile, though there are plenty of spy stories, Prakash Raj says that this series is going to be different from the rest. “Different people make different spy stories, it could be James Bond, it could be different, it could be dark spy stories. And thought this is a genre of a spy story but it's a very human story. It is based on a lot of research on what happened then. So, it's a slice of history which is creatively expressed and is the story of those people who were spies, those unsung heroes, what they go through in life and definitely different from other spy stories and this will go down as one of the most intense, very relevant, deeply researched stories,” adds Prakash Raj.

On selecting his roles, Prakash Raj says that what interests him is his instinct and the way it challenges him. “I'll see, what do I get other than money and fame, I take so much from each character and learn from them,” says the actor.

Commenting on the rise of movies promoting Hindutva content directly or indirectly in the films, Prakash Raj says that he does not support such content. “The actor said, “ As a citizen, I know what is right and what is wrong as a citizen, I don't support such nonsense and Mukhbir is not such one.” He further adds that everybody has the right to express their love towards their country in the way they want.

Watch the full interview of actor Prakash Raj here:



