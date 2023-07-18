The Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] will not be part of either the meeting of Congress and other like-minded opposition parties being held in Bengaluru or the meeting of the parties aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 18, a party spokesperson told TNM.

“We have not been invited to either meeting. We will not be there. We will wait and see. We are now concerned about organising the party and raising the issues concerning the public,” a party spokesperson told TNM.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, July 18, former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Why should they (Congress and BJP) contact me? We have a party. We have been fulfilling the role of an opposition party, and we treat both parties equally. It is only in the public forum that people have been talking of an alliance of our party with the BJP, but there is no such agreement. I don’t know anything about whether there will be a discussion about us in the NDA parties’ meeting.”

The remarks come at a time there is talk that the JD(S) is considering aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The JD(S), which has allied with both the Congress and the BJP in the past, fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections jointly with the Congress.

Kumaraswamy, who has been questioned constantly about whether his party will extend support to either side, took the opportunity to criticise Congress. “The managers of Mahagathbandhan are under the impression that the JD(S) is finished. Whether they extend us an invitation or not, I am not bothered,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

He also criticised the decision of the Congress to depute IAS officers for protocol duty for the opposition parties’ meeting underway in Bengaluru. “In my understanding, there has never been an instance where a ruling party deputes IAS officers for party events,” he said.

When questioned about reaching out to absent regional parties like JD(S), Congress leader Pawan Khera said on July 17, "In the freedom struggle, Gandhi, Bose, or Nehru didn't send letters asking people to join. Those concerned about the country joined. Similarly, those concerned about the Constitution are welcome to join."

The opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru will see the union of 26 political parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), PDP, IUML, Kerala Congress, and Kerala Congress (M) will be present among others.

Apart from JD(S), BRS, YSRCP and AIMIM are among the few regional parties from the south that are not part of this emerging alliance.