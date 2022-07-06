Why should I resign asks Saji Cherian, a day after row over Constitution

Cherian, the Kerala State Minister for Culture and Fisheries, had on Sunday said that the Indian Constitution gives ample scope for plundering of the people.

news politics

A day after Kerala Minister Saji Cherian's remark on the Indian Constitution created a furore with Congress and BJP demanding his resignation, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury on July 6, Wednesday said the matter is being discussed in the state. "The Kerala comrades are discussing it and appropriate action would be taken by them," said Yechury.

Cherian, the State Minister for Culture and Fisheries, had on Sunday said that the Indian Constitution gives ample scope for plundering of the people. He also added that certain Indians just wrote down what Britishers said and that became the Constitution.

Soon after the visuals of Cherian's remarks at a party meeting in Pathanamthitta district became public on Tuesday, the Congress-led opposition and also the BJP in the state launched massive protests demanding his resignation.

Cherian put up a defence saying that he did not intend to portray the Constitution in a "poor light" and that his remark has been "misconstrued" and apologised for it.

With the protests gaining ground and the Kerala Assembly being adjourned for the day this morning following protests, the Kerala unit of the CPI (M) top brass went into a huddle to discuss this.

On being quizzed by the media, Cherian, while emerging from the meeting, said: "Why should I resign," he replied and walked away.

Meanwhile, State Congress president K.Sudhakaran said it is shameful that such a statement has come from a minister. "The Congress will take this up legally and on Friday evening all across the state the Congress party will take a pledge supporting the Indian Constitution," said Sudhakaran.

Former Supreme Court judge and Constitutional expert K.T.Thomas called it a serious issue and if anyone files a case, the minister will be an accused.

"It's for the Chief Minister to decide if he needs to keep the Minister. The Minister should apologise to the nation. The Indian Constitution was written by Indians," said Thomas.