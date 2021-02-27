Why is Rahul Gandhi attacking only the Left Front and not BJP, asks Kerala CM

The CM was addressing a gathering at the culmination of the southern leg of the LDFâ€™s â€˜Vikasana Munnetta Jathaâ€™ march.

Continuing his attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday accused him of shying away from taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and only targeting the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

He also slammed Rahul for his controversial "north- south" remarks, saying the Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) should not have 'demeaned' North Indians who had elected him earlier.

CM Pinarayi was addressing a mammoth gathering as part of the culmination of the southern leg of LDF's "Vikasana Munnetta Jatha", a march explaining the state government's achievements.

The Marxist veteran said that the people of the state knew it was the LDF which was fighting the BJP and pointed to the Congress's fiasco in Puducherry, where the party government collapsed after a series of resignations by its MLAs.

"Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Kerala. He made certain statements against the state government the other day. His statements were unbecoming of his position as a national leader," the CM said.

"There are some states where Congress is fighting the BJP. Why is he not visiting those states? Why is he avoiding the BJP? He is interested in attacking only the Left Front?" Pinarayi Vijayan asked.

CM Pinarayi said Rahul and the Congress were interested in attacking only the Left Front.

"Are they going to save their party with that? Actually they should understand that Congress party is surviving in Kerala because the Left parties are fighting the BJP. The people know that. What happened in Puducherry ? How did they lose it? What was their stand? Were they able to do anything?" he asked.

He also lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, alleging it was destroying the country's economy.

"The public sector undertakings in this country are being sold by the union government. However, in Kerala we have shown an alternative to the whole country," the CM said.

Listing out 'achievements' of his government in the last five years, CM Pinarayi claimed that the 'massive' reception for the LDF rallies was an indication of the fact that the support base of the Left parties in the state has increased.

"The LDF is ready to face the election. The LDF is with the people and the people are with the LDF. We will face this election with confidence. I just want to tell you all that there are attempts to mislead people over various matters. Humbly correct them," he said.

The CPI(M)-led LDF took out two Vikasana Munnetta Jathas covering the length and breadth of the state from February 13 highlighting development activities of the state government and to counter various allegations raised by Congress and the BJP.

The rallies, led by LDF convener and CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan and CPI leader Binoy Viswam, concluded at Thrissur and at the state capital respectively.