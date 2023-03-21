'Why is PM Modi launching incomplete Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru': Congress

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the KR Puram to Whitefield metro line, which Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala called “discontinuous, disjointed and disconnected”.

The Congress in Karnataka has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Bengaluru to launch the KR Puram-Whitefield line, calling it a “discontinuous, disjointed and disconnected” project. Calling it a metro line that connects “nowhere to nowhere”, Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that PM Modi has become "quack doctor of inaugurating half-baked projects.” The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bengaluru to launch the much-awaited metro line on March 25.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 21, Surjewala pointed out that the recent high-budget projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Karnataka remain incomplete, such as the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and Shivamogga airport. Similarly, the construction of the metro line from the Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram metro stations has not been completed, and is not likely to be operational for the next six months, he said.

“Clearly, there is no connectivity of the Purple Line between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram metro stations,” he said. “Even the discontinuous and standalone metro line between KR Puram and Whitefield is incomplete, including incomplete lines-platforms-stations. All this is a serious disregard and danger to commuters and clear endangerment of public safety. In fact, in the entire stretch between KR Puram and Whitefield, there is unfinished work at the metro stations,” he added.

Questioning why PM Modi is inaugurating the metro line without the link between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram metro stations, Surjewala said, “Is it not correct that this missing Metro Link, which crosses over an electrified railway line, will take at least 6 months more to be completed.” He also alleged that there were several discrepancies in terms of safety at the metro stations along the new line, and accused the Bommai-Modi governments of putting “poll publicity” ahead of citizens’ lives.

