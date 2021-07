'Why not a single arrest so far?': Kerala HC pulls up govt in illegal felling of trees

The court was hearing a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the felling of trees in the state.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar on Tuesday came down heavily on the manner in which the state police was probing the controversial tree felling scam in the state. The bench came down heavily on the government when it was hearing a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged scam of felling of trees in the state. Replying to this, the government informed the court that 701 cases have been registered after 2,000 trees of various species worth Rs 14 crore were felled. This irked the court which asked if this has been the case, then why has there been not a single arrest so far. The court asked for a detailed note on what has been happening and asked for a report before next Monday.

The CPI in Kerala, the second biggest ally in the ruling CPI(M)-led Left government, is in hot water ever since the alleged tree felling scam surfaced last month. It was the then Revenue Minister E Chandrasekheran of the CPI, who had issued orders for the felling of trees in Wayanad and other eight districts in October last year, which said that no permission was required for felling of royal trees such as sandalwood, rosewood, teak wood, and ebony. It was using this order that large scale felling of royal trees took place till the order was withdrawn early this year. Following this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a high level police probe, which is currently ongoing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court dismissed the pleas of three brothers from Wayanad district — Anto Augustin, Josekutty Augustin and Roji Augustin — accused of cutting down centuries-old rosewood trees from a reserved forest in Wayanad district in Kerala.

