'Why leave old city out of Hyderabad metro project?' Kishan Reddy slams TRS, AIMIM

Kishan Reddy said that the metro rail project should have been built up to Falaknuma in old city, as per the original Detailed Project Report.

news Transport

Asserting that the Centre was ready to provide all help for Hyderabad's development, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday hit out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for allegedly failing to provide metro rail services to the old city of Hyderabad.

"Neither the Congress in the past nor the present TRS government has taken up any development programmes in old city," he claimed, adding "The Majlis (AIMIM) never aspired for the development of old city. At least, if the metro comes, the scene in old city can change. Metro is the right of people in old city. The people of old city need to understand the conspiracy of the Majlis in taking away the right, in which the TRS party has become a partner by agreeing to stall the metro."

The Centre has agreed to provide Rs 1,458 crore (Rs 1,200 crore already given) to the metro rail project in Hyderabad and the agreement was to build a metro rail up to Falaknuma in old city, he said.

"It was mentioned in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project and needs to be implemented. There are several tourist attractions, including Charminar, in the old city," he said.

Kishan Reddy, the Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, was speaking to reporters after travelling by the metro rail in the newly-inaugurated stretch between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

He alleged that the state government has not provided land for extending the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train services from Hyderabad to the temple town of Yadagirigutta.

The state government has also not furnished its share (of funds) for the MMTS project, he alleged.

"Because of that, the MMTS second phase construction works are not fully available to people.The negligence of TRS government is the reason for this," he said.

The Centre is ready to help vis-a-vis the MMTS project besides extending all cooperation for Hyderabad's development and providing its share of funds for construction of any number of houses for the poor, he said.

Travelled from JBS to MGBS Stn by @hmrgov metro, the 2nd largest metro network in the country along with @drlaxmanbjp garu, MLC @RaoMlc garu, @ChintalaRReddy garu & others.

Emphasised the need to expand the services to old city & implementation of the 2nd phase of MMTS. pic.twitter.com/6vyOTniAIA — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 15, 2020

Kishan Reddy said TRS working president K T Rama Rao "unnecessarily" flayed the NDA government though the Centre is ready to help the cause of development of Hyderabad.

Responding to Reddy's comments, state Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav alleged that the Centre was not giving funds due to the states, and the union minister should say how much funds he has got for Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 7 inaugurated a 11-km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project between JBS and MGBS. In November 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Miyapur and Nagole stretch of the project. Subsequently, other stretches have been thrown open to the public.

Read: Hyderabad Metro Rail becomes second largest network in India