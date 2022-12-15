Why Kerala’s Kaithangu scheme to support women & children facing crimes was halted

Though the Kaithangu scheme took off in 2018, it did not make much headway and was stopped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Women & Child Development Department is now planning to relaunch it.

news TNM Follow-up

December is the follow-up month at TNM where we go back to headlines of the past for a status update. In this series, we strive to bring focus back to promises made by governments, revisit official investigations that should have been completed by now and exhume issues of public interest that lost steam over time.

In August 2017, then Kerala Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja announced a scheme to prevent atrocities against women and children, along with a slew of other initiatives. In reply to a question in the Assembly, Shailaja had said that it was decided to implement a project named Kaithangu (meaning support) to assist women and children facing abuse or violence. This was during the time of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, which lasted from May 2016 to April 2021.

The scheme had been mooted because the number of domestic violence cases was increasing. Kaithangu would extend support not only to domestic violence survivors but also to victims of crimes such as sexual violence, cyberbullying, and others. When the state government carved out a separate department for the welfare of women and children in 2017 from the Social Welfare Department, which had till 2017 dealt with affairs related to the welfare of women and children, the Kaithangu scheme moved under the Women & Child Development Department.

As a pilot, it was decided to form an action group named Kaithangu – comprising Kudumbashree and Asha workers, Mahila Pradhan agents, Preraks, Janamaithri police, youth clubs, and residents associations – in 350 wards in 70 panchayats. Though the scheme took off in 2018, it did not make much headway and was stopped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities said they are planning to relaunch the project, though it may be under a different name.

“If the scheme is to be effective, there should be a strong foundation at the grassroots level for which the department is preparing now. This was being done three years ago with the help of Women and Child Development officers (WPOs) through Jagratha Samithis, but it had to be stopped due to the pandemic,” a source in the Women & Child Development Department told TNM. Jagratha Samithis are committees that work under the State Women’s Commission at the local level.

Support groups & grievance cells planned

Support groups will be formed through Jagratha Samithis to make women aware about various issues including what constitutes an abusive and toxic relationship, how to file a police complaint, etc. “There is a stigma around filing complaints on domestic abuse, that has to go. Also women who raise complaints are sometimes isolated in the family and in the community. The support groups will make sure that these women are not isolated and have a support system. Awareness creation on relevant laws will also be done. A message will be passed on to the community too that there are laws against such crimes and that there is zero tolerance against abuse and violence," the source further said.

Last year, the department had organised a campaign named Ini Venda Vittuveezhcha (No More Compromise) on a variety of issues including domestic violence, equality in the workplace, body shaming, victim blaming, sexual harassment, workplace harassment, and others.

The committees will be strengthened in association with the Local-Self-Government Department through the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) scheme with training given to members to become supervisors at the panchayat level and WPOs at the district level.

“We are planning a training for master trainers that will be held later this month. These master trainers will in turn train the staff at the district level. The idea is to sensitise them because the contact persons in the case of crimes against women/children should understand the nature of abuse or violence, know the laws existing to prevent them as well as know to whom the victim should be directed to,” the source added.

Grievance cells will also be launched at the panchayat level as part of the scheme. This is apart from the 90 service centres currently functioning under the department that are run by non-profit organisations (NGOs). These cells will work as a preliminary link to report any crime against women or children. Survivors of such crimes will be moved to one-stop shelters or shelter homes if needed. Pre and post-marital counselling will also be provided to both men and women, which will include awareness about laws.