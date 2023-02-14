‘Why Governor didn’t give assent for online gambling Bill is a mystery’: CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin also drew notice of the union government levying a tax on earning from online gambling and said it was a way of legitimising it.

One of the questions that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was asked as part of the Ungalil Oruvan (one of you) show was why the state’s Governor RN Ravi was not giving his assent for the ban of online gambling. Responding to the question, the Chief Minister gave the example of an instance where a father from Vyasarpadi in Chennai embezzled funds from his organisation as his son was playing online rummy. Hearing this, the son’s mother died by suicide. The son has been absconding.

The Chief Minister recounted another event where a man from Pallipalayam in Namakkal died by suicide after he lost money in an online rummy game. MK Stalin gave two more examples and said how they all happened in the span of a week and asked how many more people have to die before the Governor gives his assent. The Chief Minister said, “The Madras High Court passed an order saying that a law against online gambling must be passed. However, the Governor disrespected the ordinance we sent by not giving his assent. It is a mystery why the Governor did not give his assent.”

The Chief Minister also drew notice of the union government levying a tax on earning from online gambling. MK Stalin asked. “What can you say about the government that does not ban online gambling but levies a tax on them to make them legitimate?”

Other questions that Chief Minister Stalin asked include how beneficial the Pudhumai Penn (new woman) scheme was, allegations made by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and his opinion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the recent Parliamentary session.