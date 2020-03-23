Why does the novel coronavirus spread so fast?

Unlike its older cousins that caused SARS and MERS, the novel coronavirus has found a way to stick to our cells quite effectively – like bubblegum on hair.

Coronaviruses are not new. They cause the common cold, which is one condition that perhaps all living humans have suffered from at least once in their lives – yes, even you, gym bro. However, for many years now, stronger and more dangerous strains of coronaviruses have been seen, that affect people more and even threaten the lives of many.

Take the coronavirus that caused SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, also called SARS classic), for instance. That one caused a global pandemic in 2003. (It’s alright if you don’t remember it, there was no WhatsApp back then, and no constant discussion about the issue.) Then, in 2013, there were sporadic cases of Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) that were reported. But neither of these strains caused as much panic or damage as the current coronavirus – the novel coronavirus.

So what makes the novel coronavirus (also known as SARS-CoV-2) different from its cousins? In very simple terms, it just sticks better to our cells. If the older coronaviruses were like double-sided tape, this one is like feviquick.

And that’s because of the structure of SARS-CoV-2.

MERS, SARS-CoV-2, and SARS virus

All coronaviruses have been described as round balls with spikes projecting from them. These “spikes” attach to a protein called ACE2 that is found on the surface of our cells. And the spikes on the novel coronavirus are formed in such a way that they’re 10 times more effective in attaching to the proteins on our cells that the older coronaviruses. SARS classic did not have the capacity to attach to host cells with the same affinity.

Gary Whittaker, a virologist from Cornell University noted that easier attachment to a host cell makes it easier for SARS-CoV-2 to infect humans, more than SARS was able to.

After entering a host cell, a virus essentially hijacks the process of how the cell divides and incorporates its own genetic material into the cell. So when cell division occurs (remember Class 6 biology lessons?) the new cell also contains viral genes.

Since SARS classic didn’t bind to the surface of the host cells as strongly as the virus causing COVID-19, it required a higher concentration of the virus in a person’s body to cause an infection. However, the current strain doesn’t require the same. Fewer viruses can cause a full blown infection.

And that’s why people who carry the virus can easily infect others, even if they themselves are asymptomatic.

How infectious is the virus?

To explain how infectious a virus is, scientists use a value called R-naught or R0, which is basically its reproductive number. If the R0 of the virus is 1, this means that it can infect one person on an average in a group. While some research suggests that the each COVID-19 patient can infect between two to four people, the World Health Organisation has estimated the R0 of the novel coronavirus to be between 1 and 2 to 2.5.

So how does washing hands help?

There have been several reports about how long the virus can stay on various surfaces (no, we’re not talking about those WhatsApp forwards – they’re fake 100%). Several scientists estimate that the virus can live on a surface anywhere from nine hours to a couple of days, depending on the surface, and that means, if you touch something that contains the virus, you may just contract the infection.

However, the novel coronavirus is protected by a membrane made of lipids, or fats, according to scientists – and these lipids can get broken down by soap. Soap has the ability to break down the membrane and render the virus inactive. Washing your hands for a period of 20 seconds to 60 seconds with soap and water is therefore the most effective way of making sure that you are protecting yourself.