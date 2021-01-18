Why Berlin Kunjananthan, a known critic of Pinarayi, has hailed him as the ‘best CM’

Talking to multiple Malayalam new channels, Kunjananthan Nair said that he has made “mistakes” in the past and that he wants to meet CM Pinarayi at least once.

Political observers in Kerala are discussing a recent remark made by veteran Communist leader and a known Pinarayi Vijayan critic — Berlin Kunjananthan Nair. In an apologetic remark made to several media channels, where he hails CM Pinarayi and expresses guilt for the past “mistakes” he has made, 96-year-old Berlin Kunjananthan, who is now bedridden at his house in Kannur, stated that he wishes to meet Pinarayi Vijayan one last time.

The veteran Communist leader has been a staunch supporter of VS Achuthanandan, during the years of the factional tussle between Pinarayi Vijayan and VS in CPI(M). In many instances, including during the death of RMP leader TP Chandrasekaran Nair, Berlin Kunjananthan had blatantly critiqued Pinarayi Vijayan, who was then the CPI(M) state secretary. Kunjananthan’s autobiography Polichezhuth had also been noted for its criticism against Pinarayi.

“During the emergency period and from when Pinarayi Vijayan was the Kannur party secretary, I had close personal ties with him. But after he became the state party secretary (from 1998 to 2015), there had been issues with VS (VS Achuthanandan). We were standing on two different planes then. I am sad about that. In this last stage of mine, I wish to see him. I don’t have problems with anyone,” Berlin Kunjananthan told Mathrubhumi News.

Talking to Manorama News, he repeated that he had been with the VS faction during the issues between VS Achuthanandan and Pinarayi. “I have made some mistakes and I have some guilt about that. That’s why I wish to see him,” Kunjananthan added.

Stating that Pinarayi Vijayan has been the best Chief Minister of Kerala, Kunjananthan has hailed the works of the Chief Minister.

“There has been no better CM. He has become smarter than EMS (EMS Namboodiripad was the first CM of Kerala). Among EMS, PK Vasudevan Nair, EK Nayanar and VS, Pinarayi is the Chief Minister who has done the best things and who has won with the highest votes,” Kunjananthan said, adding that he wishes to see the LDF government being elected to power again, led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

There is no problem in apologizing to Pinarayi, Kunjananthan told Asianet News.

Berlin Kunjananthan, originally named PK Kunjananthan, was dubbed ‘Berlin’ after being deployed by the party to Germany in 1961, after the German Democratic Republic government of East Germany built the Berlin Wall to stop the exodus of people from the region to divided West Germany. Kunjananthan was sent to Berlin by the Communist party in India to propagate the socialist’s government’s view on the construction of the Berlin Wall.

In 2005, at a time when the factional tussle between VS Achuthanandan and Pinarayi faction was at its peak, Berlin Kunjananthan was ousted from the party for allying with VS. Later in 2015, he rejoined the party. The same year, he donated four cents of his land in Kannur to build a local committee office for the party and also donated his personal library collection.

While many took to social media to appreciate Berlin Kunjananthan’s statement, some are seeing the move with scepticism.

