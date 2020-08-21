Partner

Why Airtel’s Ultra-Fast 4G in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a gamechanger

With the launch of ultra-fast 4G via a submarine optical fibre cable, Airtel has become the only all-India high-speed 4G service provider.

On August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the historic submarine optical fibre cable (OFC) connecting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the mainland. This was a momentous occasion not just for the Indian telecom industry, but also the people of the archipelago. For years, residents of the various islands in the union territory had access to 4G service, technically speaking. But without the deep-sea optical fibre cable, it was a paper tiger and people weren’t really able to unlock the true power of 4G. Now, thanks to the cable and Airtel’s ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ service, they can.

“The new fibre link marks a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches the strategic archipelago,” Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

Here is how Airtel’s Ultra-Fast 4G will change the Andaman and Nicobar Islands forever.

DATA IN THE ISLANDS, UNTIL NOW

THE MEGA TELECOM PROJECT CHANGED THAT

HOW DO OPTICAL FIBRES HELP?

WHY AIRTEL ULTRA-FAST 4G IS A GAMECHANGER

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Airtel.