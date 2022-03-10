‘Who will invest in India with scams like this?’: Court pulls up CBI on NSE case

The court pulled up the CBI for the tardy investigation in the NSE co-location scam case, saying that the magnitude of the case will be big and the reputation of the country was at stake.

A special CBI court in New Delhi, hearing the National Stock Exchange (NSE) scam case, took an adverse view of the matter asking "who will invest in India with scams like this?" The court pulled up the CBI for the tardy investigation in the NSE co-location scam case, saying that the magnitude of the case will be big and the reputation of the country was at stake.

CBI Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal of Rouse Avenue Court was hearing the matter in which Anand Subramanian, the ex-Group Operating Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), was sent to 14 days judicial custody, in connection with the co-location scam case. The judge observed that four years have lapsed after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began studying the scam and pointed out that the probe agency is not moving fast enough.

Will this go on for years? The CBI investigation is open-ended and goes on for years. All our credibility will go. They (investors) will all go to China, said Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, who remanded Subramanian to judicial custody till March 23 after he was produced before him on the expiry of his police custody.

People invest their money in India. They think the NSE is fair. If they come to know that something fishy is going on, who will invest money? You are taking this investigation very lightly, the judge added.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24, and the agency secured his custody for questioning. He was produced before the special court on Wednesday, with the CBI saying he wasn't required for further questioning and sought he be sent to judicial custody.

The CBI had, on Sunday, also arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex MD and CEO of NSE in connection with the case. She was produced before the court on Monday which remanded her to seven days of police custody.

The federal probe agency is probing the matter since May 2018 but they haven't found any concrete evidence to identify the mysterious Himalayan 'yogi' with whom the classified information was shared by Ramkrishna.

On Wednesday, CBI told the court that a team of 30 members was conducting the probe in the matter.

It further said that the former GOO was kept at its office during his police custody remand and was confronted with Ramakrishna but there was no fruitful outcome.

However, the court was not impressed with the submissions of the agency and said, “You did not take him to the scene of the crime. You are sitting here in the CBI office. You can relax. What about the role of SEBI? It is a capital market watchdog. Does it only growl or can it bite also?”

The court also questioned the agency on treating the accused gently and observed that Ramakrishna had come to the CBI office and was served coffee and later arrested.

In the co-location facility offered by the NSE, brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to the markets.

It is alleged by the investigating agency that some brokers in connivance with insiders abused the algorithm and the co-location facility to make windfall profits.

With PTI and IANS inputs