â€˜Who sent the cat to Ravishankar?â€™: Summer in Bethlehem sequel will have the answer

After 24 years, â€˜Summer in Bethlehemâ€™ is getting a sequel, and Manju Warrier from the original cast has been roped in for the new movie.

Sibi Malayilâ€™s Summer in Bethlehem is all set to get a sequel. The Malayalam film, released in 1998, is considered timeless, with its engaging story-line, picturesque hilltown sets and a big star cast. The movie, directed by Sibi Malayil, narrates the story of two friends Dennis (Suresh Gopi) and Ravishankar (Jayaram) and what happens when Ravishankarâ€™s family and cousins, including Abirami (Manju Warrier) â€” who is the most fun of the cousins â€” visit him and Dennis for a short summer holiday in the hilltown of Chandragiri.

The movie ends with Dennis and Abhirami falling in love and getting married. But not without suspense. Unknown to Ravishankar, one of his cousin's falls in love with him. This secret lover sends him a cat, but does not reveal who she is. The movie ends with Ravi and the audience trying to figure out her identity.

Twenty four years after its release, the suspense will now be revealed in a sequel to the film. Producer Siyad Koker, who bankrolled the film, announced a sequel Summer in Bethlehem recently, much to the excitement of film buffs. Siyad made the announcement to the media during the audio launch of Manju-Jayasurya starrer Meri Awas Suno.

Speaking about Summer in Bethlehem 2, Siyad shared that he thinks of Manju Warrier as a family member, though the producer-actor duo have only teamed up for Summer in Bethlehem.

While Siyad confirmed that Manju will be a part of the sequel, it is unclear whether the rest of the star cast will be roped in. Jayaram and Suresh Gopi played big roles in the original film.

Late actor and comedian Kalabhavan Mani played Monayi, Dennisâ€™s (Suresh Gopi) assistant in the film. The film also had Mohanlal playing Niranjan, a college professor and Manju Warrierâ€™s college love interest in the film, in a guest role.

The movie was scripted by Venu Nagavalli and its dialogues were penned by Ranjith. More details of the sequel including the star cast are awaited.

