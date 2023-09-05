'Who divided us on caste lines?' : Priyank Kharge responds to BL Santhosh over 'Sanatana Dharma' row

Priyank Kharge said that the solution was in giving equal rights and dignity to all. “Please spread the preachings of Guru Basavanna,” he told Santhosh

Political reactions to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's call for "eradication" of 'Sanatan Dharma' might be varied, but Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT-BT) minister and fellow 'INDIA' bloc leader, Priyank Kharge has come out in staunch support of the Tamil Nadu leader.



On Tuesday, Priyank Kharge reiterated his support by challenging BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh about 'Sanatana Dharma', particularly over dividing people on caste lines.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyank Kharge said, "There have been many infections for over thousands of years & is still prevalent today that discriminates between humans & denies them their dignity of being a human."



He was responding to a question from BL Santhosh who asked on Monday, "So if there is an infection in somebody's stomach, you chop off the head?" This question was in response to Priyank Kharge's statement on Monday in which he said that any religion that did not give equal rights and dignity to human beings was like a disease.

Priyank asked on X, "I am not as intelligent as you are, but please enlighten me. Who put these rules in society? What makes someone more righteous than the other? Who divided us on caste lines? Why are certain people untouchables? Why can’t they enter temples even now? Who got in these practices that underline the inferior status of women? Who got in the caste based social structure, which is unequal and oppressive?."

He added that the solution was in giving equal rights and dignity to all. "No one intends to chop off the head, but one needs to cure the infection with equal rights & dignity to all. The only cure to all these infections is the Constitution to which your organization & you are against. You are from Karnataka, please spread the preachings of Guru Basavanna, it will help us build a more equitable society."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had called for “eradication of Sanatana Dharma from the society”, during an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum on September 2.

Stating that it was a good thing that the conference was called 'eradication of Santana dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatana Dharma', he said that there were certain things which we had to eradicate and not merely oppose. “Mosquitoes, dengue, corona and malaria are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task,” he had said.

His remarks have been interpreted by some sections as a call for genocide of the followers of 'Santana Dharma'. It has also left opposition politicians divided, with some INDIA bloc leaders condemning Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks.











