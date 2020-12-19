‘Who is the Big Boss of contractors?’ Kamal Haasan to TN CM EPS

The two leaders started to trade barbs after Kamal Haasan alleged that officials raided by DVAC were following the footsteps of the government.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan continue to trade barbs, with the latter questioning on social media who the ‘Bigg Boss of contractors’ is.

"It may be recalled that Income Tax Department seized Rs 170 crore from the home of a road contractor. Who is the Big Boss of the contractors?” Kamal tweeted.

The two leaders began trade barbs after Kamal Haasan alleged that officials who were raided by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption were following the footsteps of the government since they were allegations of corruption during the raids. Soon, the CM responding to a question regarding the tweet in Ariyalur, said that DVAC comes under the state government and the raids highlight the intention of the government to check corruption.

Edappadi Palaniswami then said that Kamal Haasan entered politics after retirement and no family in the state will be good if they watch Bigg Boss, which is hosted by the actor. The actor-turned-politician responded by saying he was happy to know that the Chief Minister watches Bigg Boss.

Makkal Needhi Maiam has also moved Madras High Court seeking allotment of the battery torch symbol used by the party during Parliamentary elections in 2019. It wants to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same.

The party said, "Makkal Needhi Maiam has filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court for directing the Election Commission of India to allot the battery torch symbol in its favour and to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same."

MNM added that it is entitled to use the symbol during the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state as per the provisions of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968.

Kamal had earlier said the EC has denied the symbol allotted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to the party and added that it could not deter them. He did not contest in the 2019 polls but has said he will contest in 2020.