Whitefield Rising in Bengaluru celebrates 10 years of citizen-led change

The group has been successful in implementing a number of initiatives, including setting up composting systems and working with the local police to improve traffic flow.

In 2013, a group of Bengaluru citizens came together to form Whitefield Rising, when a 100-year-old banyan tree in Whitefield was going to be axed for construction purposes. It has since become a platform for citizens to come together and work towards building a better and sustainable community. Over the past ten years, Whitefield Rising has worked on various civic issues such as waste management, traffic, and raising awareness on electoral processes. The movement has been successful in implementing a number of initiatives, including setting up composting systems, rejuvenating lakes, and working with the police to improve traffic flow.

The mantra for keeping the group active even after ten years while others like it have died soon after inception is to keep it simple, it's members say. Anyone who is a Whitefield resident is by default a Whitefield Rising member. Those who are not residents, but would simply like to help, are also welcome. “We have recognised that people have different potentials, some are experienced with lake rejuvenation, while others in solid waste management. Volunteers can contribute in any capacity they can, even if it is to offer expert opinion. I am a 73-year-old retired officer and yet, I get to learn so much from the younger people on the ground,” said Ajit Lakshmiratan, who has been with Whitefield Rising since 2014.

“We do not have any membership forms or any of those formalities that are generally required for someone to become a member. If you are an aware citizen, if you start volunteer work outside of your home, you are a part of Whitefield Rising. We call them rising citizens,” said Murali Govidarajalu. Murali has been actively raising awareness on electoral processes such as the importance of voting and how to register as a voter through Whitefield Rising and has been a part of the platform for nine years.

The group has also not shied away from confronting inefficient politicians when they do not live up to their promises. “We respect those in power. However, once they’re brought to power, they are answerable to the public. We’re not afraid because we have not done anything wrong and have nothing to lose, so why should we be afraid?” said Nitya Ramakrishnan, co-founder of Whitefield Rising.

A noteworthy aspect of Whitefield Rising has been its ability to bring together citizens from diverse backgrounds and create a sense of community. The movement has encouraged residents to take ownership of their areas and work toward common goals. “A place is only as vibrant as the number of people who engage in its improvement. If you don’t demand change from your elected representatives or you don’t even vote, how will anything change? Our goals are nothing but to contribute in every way that we can,” Nitya further said.