Which Jyotika character are you? Take this quiz!

As you watch Jyotika as the fiery lawyer in 'Ponmagal Vandhal' on Amazon Prime Video, take a walk down memory lane and see how you relate to some of her iconic characters.

Jyotikaâ€™s characters have dominated Tamil cinema, thanks to her uniquely expressive eyes and impressive acting chops. Her acting range has allowed her to take on a variety of characters, giving audiences a chance to relate in different ways.

Which imaginative dreamer with a penchant for scary stories didnâ€™t connect to her chilling performance as Ganga in Chandramukhi? Can we ever forget Jenny in Kushi, the bubbly woman who gave us joy and warmth? If youâ€™re the agony aunt of your friend group - an old soul who knows yourself better than most - youâ€™d relate to her as Maya in Kaakha Kaakha. And as Geetha in Pachaikili Muthucharam, every self-proclaimed Slytherin with a sinister side could connect with her enticing villainous side.