'When will life go back to normal?' Film on coronavirus addresses fears and questions

A documentary made by Sony BBC Earth, focused on the experience in the UK, looks at various aspects of the pandemic and how people can cope with the unprecedented circumstances.

With almost every nation in the world having a coronavirus positive case, and many going into lockdown to stop the spread, several people have only one question on their minds: when will life go back to normal? A documentary made by Sony BBC Earth, focused on the experience in the UK, tries to look at various aspects of the pandemic and how people can cope with the unprecedented circumstances.

Presented by Dr Xand van Tulleken and psychologist Kimberley Wilson, the one-hour documentary titled, Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself, takes the viewer through symptoms, how the virus spreads, why exactly it is dangerous (no, it's not just like the flu), how to deal with anxiety during this period and much more.

While there's plenty of information out there on the effects of the coronavirus, there are still many people who believe that all of this is a bit of an overreaction. The film lays out the extent of the risk and why isolation is so important to control the spread.

Dr Hugh Montgomery, professor of intensive care medicine at University College London, explains in the film that a person with the flu could infect about 14 people on average but with the coronavirus, the figure is an astounding 59,000. This is because of the high transmission rate of the virus. This means that very quickly, a lot of people might need hospital care. "It's not about you, it's about everybody else" â€” a sentiment the film reiterates all through.

The UK, which has not done even half the tests per million as countries like Spain, Italy and Germany, currently has the sixth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. The country entered lockdown relatively late because they were initially working on a 'herd immunity' strategy. However, they shifted gears after it looked like a lot of people would die before that stage was reached.

In the film, Dr Tulleken demonstrates through an experiment how droplets move in the air and land on surfaces, and why social distancing is being recommended. He also takes us through the medication and home remedies that may help manage the coronavirus although there is no cure for it yet.

Psychologist Wilson speaks about why it's important to maintain a routine in order to manage anxiety, boredom and frustration. "Routine helps us manage and contain our anxiety," she says, adding that people living together must also be willing to give the other person their space to the extent possible. She also recommends that people must confront their fears - either of contracting the illness themselves or the fact that their elderly parents could die. "Don't call it morbid," she advises. Dr Wilson notes that dark humour may actually help people cope with what is happening and says that we should remember that this will indeed end one day and that we just have to hold on until then.

For people above 70 years or with conditions like diabetes and hypertension, 12 weeks of isolation is recommended. We meet one such elderly couple who talk about what they're doing with their time. The film also has individuals and young families who are in self isolation, sharing their views on how life has changed (no surprise that 'BORING' is an immediate response from the kids).

From offering advice on how to shop for groceries to keeping fit indoors, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and inputs from the scientific community on why all of this is necessary, the documentary offers a wholesome perspective on life in times of coronavirus. Not all of this information is new, but it's useful to have it all in one place rather than in bits and pieces.

Now, the big question - when will this end? Dr Adam Kucharski, epidemiologist, says that lockdowns by themselves cannot stop the infection -- they can only slow it down. This means that governments must not assume they can shut down places for two weeks and hope it will all end. The danger is that once the lockdown is lifted, the infection will spike again and things will get out of control. According to him, only a vaccine or medicine for the coronavirus can ensure that things go back to normal as before. And that could take at least a year.

The film, as mentioned earlier, is focused on the UK, and so it does not address the challenges that densely populated countries like India face when we speak about isolation and social distancing. It also doesn't get into the impact that lockdowns can have on the economy, especially of developing nations where an overwhelming percentage of the population is engaged in daily wage work. However, it's still a documentary that's worth watching to understand where the scientific community is coming from and most of all, to know that we're not alone in this battle.

The docu-film premieres on April 13 at 9 pm on Sony BBC Earth with repeats every day through the week at different timings.