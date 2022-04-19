When Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva met to ‘sing in the rain’ once again

The comedy scenes from ‘Manadhai Thirudivittaai’ also have a great recall value since it was among the handful of movies that late comedian Vivek and Vadivelu teamed up for.

Flix Kollywood

It is not often that fans remember songs sung by comedians that were part of comedy sequences in movies. Not only do fans fondly reminisce veteran actor-comedian Vadivelu’s version of ‘Sing in the rain’ from the film Manadhai Thirudivittaai, remix versions of the track have also been made over the years. The iconic comedy scene has become a part of everyday lingo in Tamil Nadu.

Actors Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva gave fans a reason to rejoice when they uploaded a video recreating the popular scene. The video instantly went viral online, with many fans thanking both the actors for taking a trip down memory lane. In the video put out by choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva on social media of comedian Vadivelu singing the famous ‘Sing in the rain’ song, both the actors had recreated the emotions and expressions much like the original, and won hearts on the internet.

On Sunday, April 17, Prabhu Deva posted a video clip of himself with the popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu on Twitter. In the clip, Vadivelu sings the song in a funny fashion even as Prabhu Deva looks on. The clip has put a smile on scores of Tamil cinema fans and has triggered rumours of both Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu working together. 'Sing in therain' is a caricature of 'Singin in the Rain', the classic number from the eponymous 1952 musical romantic comedy, performed by Gene Kelly.

The comedy scenes from Manadhai Thirudivittai also have great recall value since it was among the handful of movies that late comedian Vivek and Vadivelu teamed up for. This is not the first time Vadivelu’s songs from films have grabbed eyeballs. From Rajinikanth starrer Muthu to the 2005 film London, clips of Vadivelu’s singing have gained attention.

Unverified reports and speculations suggest that Prabhu Deva will be working with Vadivelu in his comeback film Naai Sekar Returns. Prabhu Deva is expected to choreograph a song for Vadivelu in the film. The film, which is being directed by Suraaj, has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is being produced by Lyca Productions.

Watch fan-made remix video of the song:

(With IANS inputs)

READ: Why blood, same blood: From politics to everyday life, the Vadivelu-isms TN loves

ALSO READ: Enna Koduma Saravanan Idhu: Tamil film dialogues that are part of everyday lingo