When a Tamil TV debate decided to bring in citizens as panelists on lockdown

In the episode, aired on April 21, the 12 panelists shared the difficulties they face in their districts during this lockdown period.

Coronavirus Entertainment

Debate hours on television news channels generally feature experts from different fields or experts with different political ideologies, on the panel, to discuss the most burning issue of the day. However, a Tamil news channel, in its latest episode, has tried to move past this idea of “experts only” debate show and made it a common person’s ticket to appear on TV and discuss his or her woes.

News18 Tamil Nadu’s latest episode of “Kaalaththin Kural”, its prime time debate show, hosted by its editor M Gunasekaran, had 12 panelists, all of them from different walks of life. “A pavement shopkeeper, tailor, painter, housewives… about 12 of them shared their experiences. An episode that is close to the heart,” tweeted Gunasekaran, the editor of News18 Tamil Nadu.

The episode, which was aired on April 21, discussed views of a fisherman from Cuddalore, a painter from Madurai, a tiffin stall owner from Trichy, a tailor from Coimbatore, a worker from an anklet manufacturing unit from Salem and a part-time professor from Thirunelveli on the lockdown. The speakers shared the difficulties they face in their district during this lockdown period and appealed to the government to address their issues.

A pavement shopkeeper from Madurai, an auto driver and a homemaker from Thirunelveli, a lorry garage owner from Salem, a tailor from Trichy and a homemaker from Coimbatore were the others who spoke on the show.

Gunasekaran was widely appreciated for the episode. Writing a note on the programme he said, "We are overwhelmed by the spontaneous response from our viewers. Usually, TV debates are dominated by politicians, analysts activists and other public personalities. This had become a cliche, and at some point of time it turned out to be a platform of propaganda and mudslinging. Many regulars on TV panels don’t have a ear to the ground, and can’t understand the gigantic ramifications of the world’s biggest/largest ever lockdown. It is not merely about washing hands and staying at home. This has far reaching implications and there are millions of tales to be told. We got a tremendous response from our viewers. Kaalathin Kural has truly become a platfom of the voice of voiceless. I am particularly glad that one government servant instantly offered to help the pavement vendor as he had openly appealed for help from them. Rarely we get such excellent feedback from viewers for debate shows. It was a hit because poor people poured their heart out. True words from ordinary folks are always powerful."

Of all the Prime Time TV debates, this was the best debate ever. The common man was given full opportunity to present their case & how this lockdown has affected their lives. Hats off to @GunasekaranMu for this terrific show. https://t.co/iDFMLAr2GC — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) April 21, 2020

Following the tremendous response, the show was re-telecast at 9 am on Wednesday. Watch the full episode here: