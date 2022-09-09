When Queen Elizabeth II visited Kamal Haasan's film shoot in Chennai

“Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended," Kamal Haasan said, condoling the queen’s death.

news Tribute

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday, September 9, condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture 'Marudhanaygam,' during her visit to Chennai in 1997.

The actor shared that the late Queen came to the sets “very much aware” of the dialogues to be delivered against the colonial rule, in the backdrop of which the movie is set to be based. Marudhanayagam, which was never released, was based on the freedom struggle against the British. Kamal Haasan shared that she had the realisation that the world and its politics had changed.

"The dialogues we had were against the colonial rule. She came there despite knowing that...it shows she didn't come as a queen but as a mother, someone who realised politics has changed, the world has changed. I liked that," Haasan told reporters in Chennai. She lived a "complete" life and reigned for long, he added.

Queen Elizabeth with @ikamalhaasan on the sets of Marudhanayagam, in Chennai, 1997. Still remember the big buzz in my school, and in fact the entire city, when she came to visit. pic.twitter.com/9bktQXnice September 9, 2022

Earlier, in a series of tweets, he said the late queen was loved not only by the Britishers but by people all over the world. "Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the inaugural of Marudhanayagam and greeted us. Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended," he said.

He also fondly recalled his meeting with her at Buckingham Palace five years ago when he had visited London for a cultural show and shared a picture of their meeting. The veteran actor expressed his condolence to the royal family and the British people.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

India has announced nationwide mourning in the wake of the queen’s death. “As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

