When did Flow (FLOW) Start?

Flow is a cryptocurrency released on the 22nd of June, 2018. Flow has a total supply of 100 billion coins, with currently 3 billion coins circulating in the market. The symbol for Flow is FLOW. This cryptocurrency captures users' attention by creating a unique advertising system called FAPs, or Flows of Ads Per Second, where advertisers can rank ads based on how long they're watched. Furthermore, the coin aims to substitute the current advertisement industry and create a new advertising system that allows users to leave feedback directly.

The Flow was first launched in 2018 and has been listed on multiple exchanges, such as BitHumb, Upbit, and Bittrex. Currently, there is over 110 million FLOW circulating within the market. Flow has had extremely positive reviews from CryptoCoinCharts, where users have voted this cryptocurrency 4 out of 5 stars, with over 71% of voters agreeing that this currency is a good long-term investment. To buy Flow , it is currently recommended to use UpBit and Bittrex. This is because these exchanges have very low fees and provide support for a wide amount of payment methods.

Jack Lu (the CEO) and Yunjia Fan (the CTO) created Flow. Flow is taken from the Chinese word "flow" or "river." This cryptocurrency aims to connect millions of advertising companies to an open-flow platform through which users can rate ads in real time for advertisers and interact with other users on the platform. The goal of Flow then is to create a new advertising model that can perform at the speed of the Internet.

Flow is an ERC20 token. This means it is a smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. The total supply is 100 billion, with currently 3 billion FLOW circulating in the market. To buy Flow, users first need to buy Ethereum using their preferred payment method. Then they can exchange their Ethereum for Flow on any of the listed exchanges.

There are many reasons why this cryptocurrency is a strong choice for investors. The first is that the Flow blockchain aims to combat an issue that the advertising industry has been experiencing: fraud. According to the platform, they are using AI along with real-time data feedback to fight ad fraud.

Why was Flow Created

Flow is a cryptocurrency created to solve issues within the advertisement industry. The coin aims to create a new advertising system that allows users to provide feedback on advertisements and also track how long advertisements are watched. This would solve the issue advertisers have with advertising companies that don't keep track of their advertisements and how long they are viewed. This new system would also allow advertisers to rank ads based on how long users watch them.

Current Statistics

Flow is currently listed on over 10 different exchanges and has a market cap of $25,250,399. The price at the time of this article was USD 0.001. According to CoinMarketCap, this cryptocurrency averages about USD 184,831 worth of FLOW exchanged daily, with an amount of $1,021,600 traded in total. As the cryptocurrency aims to connect advertisers and users, the price may fluctuate based on how well that network runs. Today, there is over 100 million FLOW circulating in the market. This number was created by dividing 100 billion FLOW by the circulating supply of 3 billion FLOW.

For advertisers to use Flow, they will need to acquire Flow tokens (FLOW). Transaction fees are then paid in Flow as well. Furthermore, this cryptocurrency is extremely different from other advertising platforms as it uses FAPs or flows of ads per the second system to rank ads based on how long they are watched.

How to Store Flow

FLOW is an ERC20 token that can be stored using MyEtherWallet (MEW). It is easy for those who do not have MEW to create an account. A user must go to MEW and click "sign up." They must create a unique password, download their Keystore, and use it to access their wallet. Users may need to download the Ethereum blockchain on their computer to set this up.

Flow operates like other cryptocurrencies in that it runs on a blockchain and has an open-source code. Blockchain is a constantly growing database that records all of the transactions that occur on the network. This allows for better transparency between businesses and users using the platform. This is because the flow platform will be able to record data on how long advertisements are viewed along with other feedback that users provide.

Exchanges and Wallets

Flow is currently offered on over 10 different exchanges. These include Binance, Upbit, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, OKex, Gopax, HitBTC, and Peiwo. Users can also store this cryptocurrency using MyEtherWallet (MEW). To purchase Flow, users will need to use the Ethereum or Bitcoin networks.

Mining Flow

FLOW is a proof of work cryptocurrency. This means that this currency is mined using the SHA-256 algorithm. The idea behind mining FLOW tokens is similar to other cryptocurrencies in that it produces new tokens and keeps the network running. Users can set up a mining rig or use cloud mining services such as Genesis Mining. They do not need much knowledge about programming or computers as both options are very user-friendly.

Conclusion

Flow aims to create a platform that allows users to provide feedback on advertisements and rank them based on how long users view them. This should solve the issue advertisers have with advertising companies that lack transparency as they can't track how long ads are viewed. The Flow cryptocurrency can be stored on MyEtherWallet (MEW), and users can purchase them using the Ethereum or Bitcoin networks.

Flow is in its early stages. As more users begin to join the network, more things will be added, including new features for advertisers and better payment options for users. If you are looking for a cryptocurrency that aims to solve issues that advertisers experience with current platforms, then FLOW may be a good option to consider.

Disclaimer: Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.