WhatsApp rolls out â€˜Joinable callsâ€™ feature, hereâ€™s how it works

WhatsApp, which allows up to eight participants to get on a group call, said that the new feature will reduce the burden of answering a group video or voice call as soon as it starts.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Monday, July 19, rolled out a new feature where users can join a group video or voice call even after it has started, and can see the participants in a video call screen the way viewed on various other communication apps.

WhatsApp said that the â€˜Joinable calls' reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp.

If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.

The group calling on WhatsApp currently allows up to eight participants to video call with each other. "We've also created a call info screen so you can see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. If you hit â€˜ignore' you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp," the company said in a statement.

When you receive a group video call, the incoming WhatsApp group video call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you, the company informed.

Group video call history will appear in the 'CALLS' tab.

You can tap the call history to view the individual participants from the call, according to WhatsApp.

It is claimed that for over 400 million users in India, WhatsApp video calls are the easiest medium to connect to their loved ones, especially in physical distancing times.

