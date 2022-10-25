Support us

These complaints have been reported from across the globe and not just from India.

news Tech Tuesday, October 25, 2022 - 13:36
TNM Staff

“Is WhatsApp down?” This is a question that thousands are asking across various social media platforms since just after noon on Tuesday, October 25. The popular instant communication app owned by Meta is facing an outage, making it impossible for users to send or receive messages. While several users say that they are unable to send and receive messages only on group chats, most users have complained of a total shutdown. Meanwhile, outage detection website Downdetector has also confirmed that WhatsApp is down for several users from many locations. This includes major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Bengaluru as well. However, these complaints have been reported from across the globe and not just from India.

The outage has become a topic of discussion on Twitter, which seems to be the platform where everyone came to know that they are not alone in facing the issue.

This is a developing story.

 
