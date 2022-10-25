WhatsApp outage: Users complain of not being able to send, receive messages

These complaints have been reported from across the globe and not just from India.

“Is WhatsApp down?” This is a question that thousands are asking across various social media platforms since just after noon on Tuesday, October 25. The popular instant communication app owned by Meta is facing an outage, making it impossible for users to send or receive messages. While several users say that they are unable to send and receive messages only on group chats, most users have complained of a total shutdown. Meanwhile, outage detection website Downdetector has also confirmed that WhatsApp is down for several users from many locations. This includes major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Bengaluru as well. However, these complaints have been reported from across the globe and not just from India.

The outage has become a topic of discussion on Twitter, which seems to be the platform where everyone came to know that they are not alone in facing the issue.

Anyone else facing issues with #WhatsApp group messages? — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 October 25, 2022

everyone's coming to twitter to see what had happened to whatsapp #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/0ws29yDehn — glyano_nstaa (@glyano_) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Whatsapp on Tuesday, said it is working to restore services, after thousands of users of the messaging platform faced service disruption. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.