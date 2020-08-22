What is your risk of contracting COVID-19 during air travel?

While there are risks involved, they depend on several factors and can be minimised.

We are over six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and even as the number of cases are increasing, travel services have resumed. Though it is unadvisable, it is not always unavoidable. And while air travel is the fastest way to get to places, given that it requires one to be in close proximity with other people in an air-conditioned space, concerns about contracting the virus while on a flight are also legitimate.

However, some experts and research suggest that the chances of contracting the infection while on a flight may be slim.

According to a yet to be peer reviewed paper by Arnold Barnett, a professor of management science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the chances of someone contracting the novel coronavirus on a plane are 1 in 4,300 for full flights, and 1 in 7,700 if the middle seats are kept empty, on a two-hour flight in the United States.

Arnold also took into account the way air is constantly refreshed in airplane cabins – as much as 20-30 times per hour in a modern jet aircraft. “Half that air is then recycled through hospital-grade HEPA filters designed to remove some 99.97% of contaminants including viruses. The other half is flushed outside through valves,” Reuters reported in an article quoting Boeing and Airbus manufacturers. And while the air is always a blend and hardly fully replaced, it would greatly reduce the chances of you catching the infection from someone who is not in your immediate proximity i.e. the same row as you, or the person across you in the aisle, or the passengers in the row ahead as well as behind you.

Further, protocols such as mandatory masks, temperature checks and face shields also help reduce the risks.

Arnold told CNN that there are some key factors that can lead to infection on a flight. One, there would have to be a COVID-19 patient on board who is contagious, and they would have to be not wearing a mask. Moreover, they would also have to be close enough in your vicinity for the transmission to happen.

He added that sitting on a particular seat does not play a major role in increasing the risk of transmission except a slightly higher risk for those sitting in aisle seats as they would have more people around them. “Statistically, the window seat is a little safer than the middle seat or the aisle seat on a plane that's full. But it's not a big difference,” Arnold said. He added that while wearing a mask protects others from you if you are infected, a face shield actually gives you protection by covering your nose, eyes and mouth.

While this is assuring, it certainly does not mean that infection cannot spread on a flight.

Take for instance the case of a commercial flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Frankfurt, Germany that, on March 9, 2020, carried 24 members of a tourist group who had come in contact with a hotel manager who later turned out to be coronavirus positive. The tourists did not know this as they boarded the 4 hour 40 minute flight. No precautions, such as wearing masks, were taken. Eventually, seven out of the 24 tourists turned out to be coronavirus positive. Two passengers on board the flight contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus from them unknowingly.

“The risk of transmission of droplet-mediated infections on an aircraft depends on proximity to an index case and on other factors, such as movement of passengers and crew, fomites (objects or materials which are likely to carry infection), and contact among passengers in the departure gate. In our study, both passengers with likely onboard transmission were seated within two rows of an index case,” a study on the case said. Index case here refers to one of the seven tourists who tested positive.

Even so, the rate of infection remained low, and the study said that it could have been lowered even further with the use of masks.

Further, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that air travel is not just about sitting in a plane, but also requires one to spend time in security lines and airport terminals which increases contact with people and common surfaces. “Most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes. However, social distancing is difficult on crowded flights, and you may have to sit near others (within 6 feet), sometimes for hours. This may increase your risk for exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC says.