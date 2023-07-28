What transpired at the Karnataka Congress Legislative Party meet

The meeting followed a letter, purportedly written by BR Patil, an MLA from Kalaburagi district and signed by over 10 legislators, expressing their displeasure with the Karnataka Cabinet.

news Politics

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet called on Thursday, July 27, 2023 has become fodder for much speculation that Congress legislators are disgruntled with the two-month old Siddaramaiah government. The meeting followed a letter, written by BR Patil, an MLA from Kalaburagi district and signed by over 30 legislators, asking for a CLP meeting. While a letter was indeed written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was to ask for a CLP meeting to be conducted, and did not raise any complaints against the Cabinet, as another fake letter doing the rounds claimed.

While there are multiple versions of what transpired in the meeting, TNM has confirmed by those who were present, that it was a low-key affair except for when the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the letter. The CM asked Patil what was the necessity for the letter as they meet almost on a daily basis and Patil could have conveyed his demand in person. Responding to this, Patil became emotional and said that he had no bad intentions and he should not be projected as the villain.

A few legislators raised concerns about the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumarâ€™s statement to the media that there will be a dearth of funds for developmental works this year given that the Congress government has to fulfil the five guarantees made ahead of the elections. The MLAs reportedly took objection to this and insisted that road, drain works and construction of schools and hospitals in constituencies cannot be stopped.

CM Siddaramaiah then assured the legislators that funds will be allocated for development projects in around six months and work in their constituencies, including relating to the Public Works Department (PWD) can resume.

Another complaint raised by the MLAs and MLCs was that several ministers were inaccessible and were not available even on their mobile phones. The legislators alleged a communication gap to which the CM said it has not been long enough since the government was formed and all ministers were busy ensuring the flagship schemes were implemented. He also said that there are several meetings held regularly so there are enough interactions between legislators and ministers.

But to further assure the legislators of a smoother communication channel, CM Siddaramaiah has asked for a monthly district-level meeting to be held by district-in-charge ministers so all grievances can be addressed.

When the CM asked if there are any other serious issues the MLAs are facing, there were no concerns raised, an insider said.

In statements issued after the meeting, both the CM and DyCM downplayed reports of disgruntlement. While Siddaramaiah said that it was a routine meeting that was long-overdue held, DK Shivakumar said that the meeting was held to discuss the implementation of the five guarantees made by the Congress.