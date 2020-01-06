What’s up with Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham'?

Mollywood

'Aadujeevitham' is based on the novel of the same name, written by Benyamin, about the plight of a Gulf Malayali.

It has been more than two years since we first heard about the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. Starring Prithviraj in the lead, the film is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. According to a Mathrubhumi report, only 25 percent of the shooting has been completed so far. Apparently, the star is required to undergo a major physical transformation for his role in the film and that is taking a lot of time. Reports are that he will have to reduce weight and it means another three months more to achieve the desired results before the shooting of Aadujeevitham could be resumed.

The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Also, Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry after his work in the 1992 film Yoddha.

Prithviraj’s last film release Driving License released on December 20. It was helmed by Jean Paul Lal alias Lal Jr. Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu played the lead roles in the film. Supriya Menon bankrolled the project under the home banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. The script for Driving License was penned by Sachy.

Meanwhile, the groundwork for the sequel to Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj is on. He will be wielding the megaphone for the sequel as well with Mohanlal playing the lead role. Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, will also be in charge of Empuraan and the third part of this trilogy. Empuraan is expected to go on the floors during mid-2020. It may be noted here that Lucifer was not only a big success in Kerala but across the globe as well. The film did well abroad with the box office collections soaring.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

