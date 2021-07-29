What next for Yediyurappa and family?

The four-time CM is scheduled to begin touring the state from the first week of August, visiting one district every week.

With Basavaraj Bommai sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, questions have been raised about the political future for BS Yediyurappa and his sons, Raghavendra and Vijayendra. Ahead of Yediyurappaâ€™s resignation, reports of an assurance of accommodating both his sons in the state Cabinet and in a senior position in the BJP were doing the rounds. Sources in Delhi have, however, confirm to TNM that no such assurance was given either by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP National President JP Nadda. While suggestions of a possible Governorship was made for Yediyurappa, it was flatly refused, confirm sources.

Yediyurappa will continue being active in Karnataka, working towards strengthening the organisation. The four-time CM is scheduled to begin touring the state from the first week of August, visiting one district every week. He will not be an office bearer in the party, either in the state or nationally. He has reportedly refused to be made in-charge of any other state either and has expressed his wish to only work for the BJP in Karnataka. Sources close to him confirm that he believes that if he brings the party back to power in the 2023 Assembly elections, his sonsâ€™ political future will be cemented.

With his close aide installed as the CM, Yediyurappa will be in close consultation on all matters of governance and policy for the government. Yediyurappa is unlikely to contest the Assembly elections in 2023, sources confirmed. His younger son Vijayendra who is one of the Vice Presidents of BJP Karnataka is not likely to be elevated in the party. While discussions on the Cabinet are still ongoing, Vijayendra is unlikely to be given a berth either. He is expected to contest the 2023 elections to make his debut in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai is expected to leave for Delhi to discuss the Cabinet expansion. Several old-timers including Jagadish Shettar, Eshwarappa are not likely to be in the Cabinet while close to eight new faces including legislators Sunil Kumar, Munirathna, Aravind Bellad are likely to be included in the Cabinet.

