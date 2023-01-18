What is the morning star candlestick pattern in crypto?

The Morning Star pattern is considered to be a bullish reversal pattern because it indicates that the bears are losing control.

Bitcoin and Crypto Market Watch

The Morning Star candlestick pattern is a bullish reversal pattern that is often seen at the bottom of a downtrend. It consists of three candles: a large bearish candle, a small bearish or bullish candle, and a large bullish candle. The small candle is typically located between the two larger candles and is known as the "doji" or "star" candle.

<source: google>

Understanding the Pattern

The Morning Star pattern is considered to be a bullish reversal pattern because it indicates that the bears are losing control and the bulls are starting to take over.

The large bearish candle in the pattern indicates that the bears are in control at the beginning, but the small candle shows indecision and a potential change in direction. The large bullish candle at the end confirms the reversal and shows that the bulls are now in control.

The morning star pattern is a three-line pattern which is formed by three consecutive candles.

The first candle is a large bearish candle, the second one is a small bullish or bearish candle, also known as doji, and the third one is a large bullish candle. In case of a bullish reversal, the second candle is a doji, which indicates indecision in the market.

Confirming the Reversal

Traders often use the Morning Star pattern in combination with other technical analysis tools and indicators to confirm a potential reversal. It's imperative to keep in mind that the pattern is more reliable in a downtrend, and the longer the downtrend, the more powerful the reversal signal is.

For example, if the morning star pattern is formed after a prolonged downtrend, it can be a strong indication of a reversal. Additionally, if the morning star pattern is formed at a key support level, it can further confirm the reversal.

Other Technical Indicators

In addition to the Morning Star pattern, traders may also use other technical indicators such as moving averages, relative strength index (RSI) and stochastics to confirm the reversal.

For instance, if the RSI is in oversold territory and the moving averages are showing a bullish crossover, it can indicate that the bulls are starting to take control. Similarly, a bullish crossover in the stochastics can also confirm the reversal.

Conclusion

In summary, the Morning Star Candlestick pattern is a powerful bullish reversal pattern that is formed by three consecutive candles. The pattern indicates that the bears are losing control, and the bulls are starting to take over.

Traders often use it in combination with other technical analysis tools such as moving averages, RSI, and stochastics to confirm potential trades, especially if the pattern is formed after a prolonged downtrend or at key support levels.

It's imperative to keep in mind that the pattern alone may not be enough to confirm a reversal, but when used in conjunction with other technical indicators, it can provide a stronger signal.

We have launched Cryptogram, an India-focused free weekly newsletter on blockchain tech, global crypto markets, and Web 3.0 technologies which promise to change our future. If you would like to subscribe to this newsletter, click here . You can read our past editions here . Also, check out our website here .

Use promocode TNM51 at www.giottus.com/profile#promo after registration to get Rs.51 worth free Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.