What makes us believe or share misinformation on COVID-19? Experts analyse

At a webinar by Ashoka University’s Centre for Social and Behaviour Change, experts discussed how biases and beliefs influence how people believe misinformation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the world into lockdown in a bid to contain and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, one thing that seems to be spreading as fast as the virus itself, is misinformation and disinformation - the latter referring to sharing false information deliberately.

It does not help that in these uncertain times, anxiety and fear run high, and with more information about the virus still coming in, it serves as a fertile ground for fake news and misinformation to spread. We have seen examples of this already: In Andhra Pradesh, for instance, a family of 11 was hospitalised earlier this month after they consumed ‘ummetha kaya’, the fruit of the poisonous Datura plant, based on a TikTok video saying it could prevent one from getting COVID-19.

According to experts, apart from the sheer volume of such false information and lack of fact-checking practices among the general public, there are also certain behavioural factors that make these messages believable. For instance, we are more likely to believe information that is shared by "someone like us", experts say, referring to someone with similar background, interest, education or profession, without fact-checking.

A panel of experts discussed some of these behavioural factors that could influence a person to believe or share misinformation, in a webinar conducted by Ashoka University’s Centre for Social and Behaviour Change. The panel was on: "COVID-19 and Infodemic: Nudging people to become mindful consumers of information during a pandemic".

Biases and behaviours

Alex Sutherland, a panelist and Chief Scientist, The Behavioural Insights Team, pointed out that one of the dangers of fake news is that it can reduce the impact of facts. “When some fake news is shared with some information that may be factually correct, it can lessen the overall impact that facts would have had on people,” he said.

Alex added that behavioural principles like selective attention (to what we would like to believe based on our biases), and motivated reasoning (based on our beliefs and ideologies) also make people susceptible to believing certain kinds of information. It could also make those disbursing disinformation identify their target audience based on their biases.

It is, therefore, important that an individual be aware of what information they are seeking, taking in, ignoring, and the source that they are taking it from as several platforms and sources can have their own biases. “We need to be conscious of other people’s influence on our perceptions, and should take action ourselves, such as pausing before we forward something,” Alex said.

Effective messaging

Alex, and fellow panelist, Alasdair Stuart of BBC Media Action (BBC’s international charity arm), stressed that correct and official information should be shared in an effective manner to quell fake news and misinformation.

“Using simple messaging, with few words or none, as well as pictures, has often been found to work best,” Alex said. World Health Organisation’s handwashing posters, for example, are largely pictorial, and quite effective.

Recounting some work BBC Media Action has done on weeding out misinformation and educating the public in other countries, Alex said that they have found that it is crucial to share correct health information that is grounded in people’s cultures and realities. “For example, how does one wash hands where they do not have access to soap and water? Information is best disbursed when it is also created by local people, and made available in local languages,” he said.

“It is also important to understand the audience and tailor the content, using trusted communicators, along with the information presented in a creative and sharable format,” Alex added.

Misinformation ecosystem

“Fake news has no value until it gets distributed,” said Tushar Vyas, one of the panelists and President, South Asia, GroupM, an advertising media company. “It will not have an impact if it is not supported by a platform. This is why we need to effectively identify the nodes of distribution like group admins, leads on the platform, and educate them,” he added.

There are four ‘nodes’ where fake news can be checked — content (fact-checking), platform (where it is shared), author (who wrote and shared it), and by audience education.

Tushar also said that there is also a need for an official channel that people know will give out verified news, and platforms need to amplify the same. “Especially in the context of COVID-19, there needs to be a vigilant government and legal framework for identifying and weeding out fake news as well,” he added.

Responsibility of media

Apart from governments and social media, the panelists also focused on the responsibility of the news media in busting fake news, fact-checking, not oversimplifying scientific information, and disbursing correct information. “The media needs to create space for dialogue and debate, and provide people with trustworthy information,” Alasdair stated.

With regard to fact-checking, he cautioned that sometimes, repeating the fake news in its entirety while fact-checking could also lead to further spreading it.

“There is also a need to maintain a balance between information on COVID-19, and on other issues so as to not overwhelm the audience. There should be a balance between giving interpretation/views/opinion and presenting the scientific evidence,” he added.