What harm in framing guidelines against forced religious conversions: HC to TN govt

An advocate filed a PIL asking for the court to direct the government to frame guidelines to prohibit and prevent proselytisation and forced religious conversions of all religions.

The Madras High Court, on Thursday, May 5, asked why it should not direct the Tamil Nadu government to frame guidelines to halt forced religious conversion in schools in the state. A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and S Ananthi made an oral observation to this effect when a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition from city-based advocate B Jagannath came up for hearing. The government, on its part, said that it would not hesitate to take serious action against the perpetrators of such conversions but insisted that the petition was not maintainable.

When the petition came up, Justice Mahadevan asked as to what will be the harm in directing the government to frame guidelines to stop religious conversion in schools. There is a right to profess any religion, but not to convert forcibly, the judge added. Raising a doubt over the maintainability of the petition, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran told the judges there were no more complaints of forcible conversions.

The petition said that alarming situations and circumstances have highlighted the fact that the government machineries and apparatus has miserably failed to protect these students and prevent such incidents effectively and that there is no other option except for the judiciary to interfere into the issue. It prayed for a direction to the government to “frame effective guidelines and take all steps necessary, including corrective measures, to prohibit/prevent and ban proselytisation and forced religious conversions of all religions in all government run schools and educational institutions, both primary and higher-secondary”. In connection with this, the petitioner cited the recent incident in Thanjavur district where Lavanya, a school student, took her life after she was harrased, allegedly for refusing to convert to Christianity. The court had ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

The petitioner also claimed that in a government school in Kanyakumari district a student was allegedly forced to kneel down for not acceding to the demand for conversion. The petitioner wanted firm steps against conversion by some persons.

The petitioner said that forcible conversions are against secular ethos, fundamental foundation of the Constitution and violative of Articles 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty), 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion), 14 (Equality before Law) and 19 (Protection of certain rights regarding freedom of speech, etc). This could be put an end only if the judiciary enters and issues guidelines, petitioner said.

The state government told the court that appropriate action had been taken in Lavanya and the Kanyakumari cases and it will not hesitate to take serious action against the perpetrators of such conversions. The bench decided to hear the case in detail on Friday, May 6.